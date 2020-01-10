×

UTA Signs New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas (EXCLUSIVE)

Will Thorne

Staff Writer

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas answers questions after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints won 38-28Saints Titans Football, Nashville, USA - 22 Dec 2019
CREDIT: James Kenney/AP/Shutterstock

Coming off the back of another year of historic wide receiver play, New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas has signed with UTA for off-the-field representation.

The talent agency will work with Thomas to pursue opportunities across film, TV, licensing and endorsements, as well as speaking, digital media and publishing, among other areas. Thomas joins UTA’s growing roster of athletic talent which also includes fellow NFL greats Von Miller, Rob Gronkowski and Charles Woodson. 

The 26-year-old receiver, who hails from Los Angeles, holds the NFL record for the most receptions by a player in their first four seasons, as well as the record for most receptions by a player in a single season in NFL History. While this season ended in more disappointment for the New Orleans Saints after a Wild Card home playoff defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, Thomas still led the league by some distance in terms of receiving yards and total receptions. Thomas totaled 149 receptions and 1,725 yards this regular season, over 300 yards more than his nearest competitor, Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones.  

After starring at Ohio State University where he won a National Championship in 2014, Thomas was drafted by the Saints in 2016, signing a four-year contract. Since his rookie season, Thomas has been named to the Pro Bowl three times as well as first-team All-Pro twice. He signed a highly lucrative five-year contract extension with the Saints back in July 2019, making him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. 

UTA’s other notable sporting talent includes former NBA star and current TNT analyst Chris Webber, and WWE icon Steve Austin.

