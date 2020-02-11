×

UTA Ups Michael Sinclair to General Counsel

Will Thorne

UTA has promoted Michael Sinclair to the position of general counsel.

Up until now, Sinclair had served as the agency’s associate general counsel. In his new role, Sinclair will manage a growing legal team and oversee all legal, regulatory and compliance strategies for the company.

“This is an extremely well-deserved appointment and one that reflects the key role Michael plays at UTA,” said Andrew Thau, UTA’s chief operating officer and a member of its board of directors. “Michael is one of our most trusted and thoughtful executives, respected by his colleagues and by people across the industry. He has been a key part of driving our legal strategy and his counsel has been integral on many sensitive and complicated issues. We are incredibly fortunate to have Michael’s leadership and strategic counsel as UTA continues to expand and evolve.”

Prior to joining UTA in 2012, Sinclair was an attorney for the Los Angeles law firm of Glaser Weil. As general counsel he will continue to report to Thau.

“This is an especially exciting and challenging time for our business,” said Sinclair. “I’m proud to have been part of the trajectory of UTA over these past nine years as we’ve experienced tremendous growth and change on so many fronts, and am looking forward to working closely with our team to create new opportunities for the agency and our clients as we navigate the evolving landscape of 21st century entertainment. UTA is a special place, and I’m very fortunate to work with so many outstanding colleagues and artists.”

Sinclair received his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and his law degree from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

