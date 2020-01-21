×
UTA Co-President Jay Sures Reappointed to University of California Board of Regents

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Jay Sures
CREDIT: Kelly Taub/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

UTA co-president Jay Sures has been reappointed to the University of California Board of Regents for a 12-year term.

The term, which is still pending Senate confirmation, will be effective from March 2 and was announced among a larger batch of appointments by Governor Gavin Newsom. Sures was first appointed to the position in Jan. 2019 to complete the final year of an existing term.

Sures has been co-president of the talent agency since 2017, having previously been managing director since 1989. He currently oversees UTA’s TV, news and broadcast, and speakers business.

He joined UTA in 1991 and has represented some of TV’s most successful show creators and prominent news broadcast talent over the course of his career, including Steve Levitan, Chuck Lorre, Darren Star, Bruce Helford, Larry Wilmore, Judd Apatow, DeAnn Heline & Eileen Heisler, Chuck Todd, Norah O’Donnell, Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, Ginger Zee, Kate Snow, Dan Harris, Elizabeth Vargas, Bill Weir, Dr. Phil McGraw, Dan Abrams, Paula Faris and Jim Acosta, among others.

His connection with the University of California began as a student at UCLA, and he previously served as co-vice chairman of the school’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center Board of Directors. The Democrat was also an assistant visiting professor at UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television from 2005 to 2006.

The announcement of Sures’ new appointment was made by Governor Newsom on Friday.

  Jay Sures

    UTA Co-President Jay Sures Reappointed to University of California Board of Regents

