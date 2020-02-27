×

From ‘Masked Singer’ to ‘The Good Doctor,’ Korean Formats Take Hold on U.S. Screens

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Good Doctor
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Accepting his award for original screenplay at this year’s Oscars, director Bong Joon Ho triumphantly declared,  “This is a very first Oscar to South Korea.” Little did he know that the second, third and fourth were swiftly coming his way on a night that saw “Parasite” make history.

Combine that with the fact that two of the biggest shows on U.S. television are based on Korean properties, namely “The Masked Singer” and “The Good Doctor,” and that a milestone was reached in the music world when BTS became the first K-pop group to perform at the Grammys, and it’s clear that a change is in the air. “Awareness of Korean entertainment in the United States is higher than it has ever been,” says actor-producer Daniel Dae Kim. That awareness has increased the volume of content moving between South Korea and the U.S., and altered its flow.

“If you look at the impact of Korean music, in the form of K-pop, and Korean cinema and television in the last few years, they are becoming not only the most sought-after IP but also the most imitated, which, as they say, is the greatest form of flattery,” Kim says.

In 2015, “The Good Doctor” became one of the first scripted shows based on a Korean format to make it to American TV. Kim, who exec produces the series and brought it to Sony Pictures Television via his company 3AD, admits that selling “The Good Doctor” at first proved a challenge (every single network he pitched to passed during the show’s first development cycle). However, the medical drama was recently renewed for its fourth season and is one of the top-five-gaining shows across the major networks after seven days of delayed viewing.

The Masked Singer,” meanwhile, continues in its third season to reign as television’s highest-rated non-sports program, averaging a 3.4 among adults 18-49 in live-plus-seven. And plenty more Korean IP is flooding in on the development front. Fox recently ordered another competition series from “Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong based on a Korean show called “I Can See Your Voice,” and is collaborating with Sterling K. Brown on “Live,” a drama based on the Korean cop show of the same name. HBO is working with directors Bong and Adam McKay to adapt “Parasite” as a limited series, and it was reported in late January that Showtime is developing an hourlong drama called “Memory,” inspired by the Korean format from Studio Dragon, a division of “Parasite” producer CJ ENM.

According to David Park, a TV lit partner at UTA, the achievement of “Parasite” will likely only amplify the recent surge. “What ‘Parasite’ winning does is create extra value commercially,” he says. “It makes business sense to go after Korean formats, to work with Korean creatives, to create Korean content that’s global in appeal. As opposed to people viewing it as taking chances or risks, it makes it more mainstream.”

As for the unscripted space, Fox alternative entertainment and specials president Rob Wade says there will be more content to come, as well as a concerted push by Korean producers to work directly with U.S. buyers.

“We’ve kept a really close eye on Southeast Asia and Korea in particular for a number of reasons — first of all because they are real risk-takers in their production and their buying. They push the envelope,” Wade says. “It’s a great place for a buyer to go, and it’s going to be really interesting now, because of what’s happened with ‘The Masked Singer.’ I think that those bigger production companies in Korea and in Asia are going to create more direct relationships with the broadcasters, which will change the dynamic of how things are bought and sold.”

Kim agrees that the push from Korean conglomerates like CJ Group, whose vice chairman Miky Lee had the final say during the “Parasite” best picture speech, seems like “the obvious next step.” 

“This new dynamic is something that I’m seeing happen more and more,” Kim says. “When Korean shows are being conceived, they’re being conceived with the potentiality that they might be exported. Whereas before, Korean companies were considered a seller in the United States, now they want to become producers, and that’s a natural evolution of the recognition of the value of their content.”

The sight of Bong and his “Parasite” cast flooding the stage will live long in the memory for many, and its impact could be just as enduring.

“The halo effect of a ‘Parasite’ win affects all cultural exports, in terms of film and TV,” says Kim. “It puts a higher level of scrutiny on the Korean entertainment business, a higher level of perceived quality. It gets U.S. studios asking, ‘What else do they have, so we can be ahead
of the curve?’” 

More Biz

  • Lori Loughlin

    Lori Loughlin Gets October Trial Date in College Admissions Case

    A federal judge on Thursday scheduled an Oct. 5 trial for actor Lori Loughlin, her husband and six others in the college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, face charges of bribery, money laundering and fraud, for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to USC. Attorneys for the couple alleged [...]

  • The Good Doctor

    From 'Masked Singer' to 'The Good Doctor,' Korean Formats Take Hold on U.S. Screens

    Accepting his award for original screenplay at this year’s Oscars, director Bong Joon Ho triumphantly declared,  “This is a very first Oscar to South Korea.” Little did he know that the second, third and fourth were swiftly coming his way on a night that saw “Parasite” make history. Combine that with the fact that two [...]

  • Rachel Whitney Joins Spotify as Nashville

    Rachel Whitney Joins Spotify as Nashville Head of Editorial

    Rachel Whitney, formerly of YouTube, is joining Spotify as the Head of Editorial for Nashville, she announced in a social media post (which recently has become a method of the streaming giant announcing new employees).  A source close to the situation points out that the company now has two female executives at the helm of [...]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Stock Market Plummets for Third Consecutive Day Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears

    Major U.S. stock indices were down sharply for the third day in a row amid fears about the spreading coronavirus crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened Thursday in positive territory but began a steep decline within the first half-hour of trading. The plunge came a day after President Donald Trump held a news conference [...]

  • RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook,

    BTS' New Video for 'ON' Breaks YouTube Premiere Record (Watch)

    BTS have dropped their second official music video from their new album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” for the song “ON” — and within minutes of it dropping, the song became the biggest YouTube Premiere of all time, with 1.54 million concurrent viewers tuned in for the clip’s debut on YouTube Premieres. According to the [...]

  • Steven Seagal

    Steven Seagal to Pay $314,000 in Settlement With SEC for Touting Bitcoin Investment

    Steven Seagal has agreed to pay $314,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges related to a bitcoin offering that the actor touted on his social media channels. Seagal failed to disclose that he was promised more than $250,000 in cash and another $750,000 worth of bitcoin tokens for talking up an bitcoin [...]

  • Roman Polanski extradition

    Roman Polanski Pulls Out of France's Cesar Awards

    Embattled director Roman Polanski has confirmed to the AFP that he will not be attending the Cesar Awards on Friday. The filmmaker’s latest feature, “An Officer and a Spy,” was nominated for 12 gongs this year, sparking outrage from French feminist groups and ultimately leading the 21-member board of the Association for the Promotion of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad