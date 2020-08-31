Nielsen: U.S. Has 121 Million Homes With Televisions in 2020-2021 Season

Nielsen estimates that there are 121 million home with televisions for the 2020-2021 TV season, a 0.3% uptick from 120.6 million last year.

According to the data analytic and measurement company, the number of persons age 2 and older in American TV households edged up 0.2% from last year to 307.9 million, including a 1.9% increase in Hispanic TV households, 0.9% rise in Black TV households and 2.7% increase in Asian TV households.

The percentage of total U.S. homes with TVs receiving signals from over-the-air antenna, cable, DBS Telco or broadband internet connection linked to a TV set stands at 96.2%, up a tenth of a percentage point from last year.

The year-over-year figures mark another season of growth in U.S. TV households, and draws on information from the U.S. Census Bureau and Nielsen’s national TV panel.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which prompted nationwide stay-at-home guidance, has meant more people sheltering at home for the last six months. Nielsen said in a separate release last week that streaming entertainment consumption is growing, and that COVID-19 has “catapulted streaming to become the present, and perhaps the future, of content consumption.” In August, the group said that streaming among homes with over-the-top capabilities makes up 25% of collective time spent in front of the TV.