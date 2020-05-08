‘Upload’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Amazon’s new sci-fi comedy hasn’t finished uploading.

The streamer has renewed “Upload,” which hails from “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” creator Greg Daniels, for a second season exactly a week after its first season dropped.

“Upload” takes place in the near future, where people can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice. It follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with his shallow girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to her family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company’s “Lakeview.” Once uploaded in Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Andy Allo), who at first is his charismatic concierge and guide, but quickly becomes his friend and confidante, helping him navigate this new digital extension of life.

“I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world. With this news I can stop drawing my season 2 flip book,” said Daniels.

The series is executive produced by Daniels and his producing partner Howard Klein. Kevin Bigley and Zainab Johnson also star.

“In ‘Upload,’ Greg Daniels delivered a smart, cinematic comedy crackling with intrigue and it has clearly delighted our customers who have spent a lot of time in Lakeview this past week,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We know our global fans want to see the next chapter with Nathan and Nora so we are greenlighting season 2 and are excited that Greg’s passion project has found such a devoted audience.”

Variety critic Daniel D’Addario gave the show’s first season a mixed review, comparing it less than favorably with other series that have a similar premise.

“It might be ‘The Good Place,’ but less philosophical; or ‘Forever,’ but less in control of its tone; or the ‘Black Mirror’ episode ‘San Junipero,’ but, unfortunately, just not that good,” D’Addario wrote.