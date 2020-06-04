TV Ratings: ‘Up’ and ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Lead ABC to Wednesday Win

The highest-rated show on Wednesday night wasn’t a TV show, but a rather sweet animated movie called “Up.” Many of you may have heard of it?

ABC won the night overall, as the classic 2009 pic scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 3.4 million total viewers. “Agents of SHIELD” came in after with a 0.3 rating and 1.5 million viewers, roughly even in both metrics on its seventh and final season premiere.

Fox came second, as “Ultimate Tag” steadied the ship with a 0.6 rating and 1.9 million viewers. That’s pretty much even on last week’s second episode, which had dipped a significant 54% from the season premiere. A “Masterchef” replay cooked up a 0.5 rating for 1.7 million dinner guests.

Over on CBS, the network’s new game show “Game On!” delivered a 0.6 rating and 3.8 million pairs of eyeballs, roughly even on its debut. The show is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and pits two teams of three people, captained by tennis champion Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, against each other. A “SEAL Team” replay followed it up with a 0.4 and 2.6 million viewers, with a “S.W.A.T.” rerun closing off the night at a 0.3 and 2.5 million viewers.

NBC aired reruns of its “Chicago” dramas, with “Chicago P.D.” leading the way at a 0.5 and 3.7 million viewers in the 10 p.m. time slot. “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” both scored a 0.4 and around 3.8 million viewers each.

Finally on the CW, the final season of “The 100” continued with a 0.2 rating and 728,000 viewers, even on its previous episodes. A “Bulletproof” replay scored a 0.1 and 348,000 total viewers.