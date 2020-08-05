‘Unorthodox’ and ‘Ozark’ Casts Join Variety Streaming Room for Exclusive Screenings and Q&As

The stars and artisans of Netflix’s “Unorthodox” and “Ozark” will come together for two exclusive virtual screening and Q&A events in the Variety Streaming Room on August 12 and 13, respectively, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

“Unorthodox” star Shira Haas, executive producer/showrunner/writer Anna Winger, director Maria Schrader, casting director Esther Kling and costume designer Justine Seymour will discuss behind-the-scenes stories and favorite moments from the premiere season following a screening of the first episode.

“Ozark,” executive producer/showrunner/writer Chris Mundy, star and executive producer Jason Bateman, stars Laura Linney and Julia Garner, director Alik Sakharov, cinematographer Armando Salas and production designer David Bomba will participate in a roundtable panel discussion surrounding the third season.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the Q&As by registering at variety.com/netflixunorthodox and variety.com/netflixozark.