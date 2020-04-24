‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Wilbusch has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment for mangement, Variety has learned exclusively.

Wilbusch most recently appeared in the Netflix limited series “Unorthodox,” inspired by the Deborah Feldman memoir of the same name. It tells the story of a young Jewish woman named Esty who runs away from her arranged marriage and ultra-Orthodox community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and moves to Berlin.

Willbusch played Moishe Lefkovitch, the boorish gambling addict cousin of Esty’s husband who travels to Berlin with him to find her. He previously starred opposite Michael Shannon, Alexander Skarsgård and Florence Pugh in the BBC/AMC miniseries “The Little Drummer Girl.” His other credits include the Hulu miniseries “Bad Banks.”

Wilbusch is repped by Peter McGrath at Echo Lake.