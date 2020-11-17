Uno Game Show in Development From Mattel TV, Propagate, ‘Price Is Right’ Producer John Quinn

A reality game show based on the popular card game Uno is in the works, Variety has learned.

The potential series hails from the television division of game maker Mattel along with Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Greg Lipstone of Propagate and John Quinn. Silverman, Owens, Lipstone, and Quinn will all serve as executive producers. No network is currently attached.

“Uno is the most popular game in the world and is a fixture in pop culture, making it the ideal franchise to build a reality game show around,” said Adam Bonnett, executive producer at Mattel Television, who is leading the development project for the company. “Ben, Howard, Greg and John have deep expertise in unscripted content and are the perfect partners to help us transform Uno into a television series for the whole family.”

“The Uno Game Show,” will feature four teams who will face off to become the ultimate Uno champion. The unscripted series will incorporate audience participation, physical challenges and trivia, and other creative elements.

“Uno is a beloved game that has been entertaining people worldwide for generations,” Silverman and Owens said. “We are excited to team with Mattel and John Quinn to translate the game for television, and think ‘The Uno Gameshow’ will be perfect for family viewing.”

Propagate’s past credits include “Charmed,” “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” and “Chopped. Quinn, meanwhile, has served as producer on game shows like “The Price Is Right,” “Match Game,” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, Uno is currently available in more than 80 countries. Mattel recently announced several new versions of the classic game including Uno Nothin’ But Paper, the first Uno deck that has removed cellophane from its packaging and is now 100% recyclable, and Uno Showdown, which turns Uno into a card-shooting smackdown. There is also an Uno mobile app.