Spanish Media Giant Univision Sells Majority Stake

Two investment firms said they would buy a majority stake in Univision, the nation’s biggest Spanish-language broadcaster, setting up a new era for the large broadcasting company at a time when traditional media entities are grappling with new ways to reach large audiences.

Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight LLC, two investment firms, will acquire a majority ownership interest in Univision from all stockholders of Univision other than Grupo Televisa, which provides a steady stream of programming to Univision’s media properties. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Wade Davis, founder of ForgeLight and the former chief financial officer of Viacom, will become CEO of Univision upon close of the transaction. which the companies said was expected to close later in 2020.

More to come…

