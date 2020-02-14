×

Univision In Sales Talks With Investor Group (Report)

Variety Staff

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision has entered sales talks with an investor group that includes Searchlight Capital Partners and Wade Davis, the former chief financial officer of Viacom, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

A Univision spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, which cited “people familiar with the matter.”

The financial backers of Univision have long been interested in selling the asset, as the large broadcaster faces an era in which more consumers are interested in streaming-video services. NBCUniversal, which owns Univision’s main Spanish-language rival Telemundo, expects to launch the streaming hub Peacock, which will make use of Telemundo content.

 

 

More to come…

