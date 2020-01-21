×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Televisa to Launch Linear Univision-Branded Linear Channel Across Latin America

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Despierta America
CREDIT: Courtesy of Univision

MIAMI — Televisa plans to launch a linear Univision-branded channel across Latin America later this year.

Televisa, the Mexican media institution, is a major investor in the U.S. Spanish-language network. The ad-supported Univision channel will be offered as a pay TV entry, not streaming, and will be available at the outset in 17 Latin American markets though notably not in Brazil.

The channel will feature a mix of Univision original series as well as a selection of productions from Televisa. Televisa will handle distribution and advertising sales. The launch date is pegged by Televisa as “early 2020.”

The program lineup will include daily staples on the U.S. network such as Univision’s network morning show “Despierta America” and entertainment gossip show “El Gordo y La Flaca” and newsmagazine “Primer Impacto.”

Televisa said the goal is to boost the Univision brand outside the U.S. as well as to signal Televisa’s heft as a producer of programming for the U.S., Mexico and other major global territories. However, Univision has been put up for sale by its private equity owners, which include Haim Saban’s Saban Capital Group.

“Through this new channel, millions of people in Latin America will be able to access premier content, through an authorized network, across the region,” said Fernando Nuniz, general director of Televisa Networks and Televsa Internacional. “We continue to experience rapid growth all over the world due to partnerships with outstanding media players, as Univision, and we are excited to take the next step of this expansion in Latin America.”

Televisa’s move is a sign of fast-changing times in a region that was once dominated by state-run broadcasters that kept a tight rein on upstart media ventures. As Univision puts greater emphasis and investment on developing original series for younger audiences, it’s no surprise Televisa would seek to better amortize through dollars through expanding into new markets.

“For decades, the Univision brand has been synonymous with outstanding programming that entertains, informs and empowers Hispanics in the U.S. – and part of that has been by telling stories about the people and stories that they care about from Latin America,” said Glenn Dryfoos, exec VP and general counsel for Univision Networks. “We couldn’t be more excited to be introducing Univision to new audiences in these 17 countries that are closely connected through culture, history and family.”

(Pictured: “Despierta America”)

More TV

  • Sharyn Alfonsi Starts to Broaden Her

    Sharyn Alfonsi Starts to Broaden Her Profile at '60 Minutes'

    Sharyn Alfonsi admits she’s having something of a “crazy season” on “60 Minutes.” Her work this year for the CBS newsmagazine has taken her from an investigation of the death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to a profile of beloved comedian Adam Sandler. The Sandler feature, which aired late last year, proved to be a [...]

  • NATPE 2020 Miami Fontainebleau Hotel

    NATPE 2020: Bumpy Start But Business Is Humming as Conference Begins

    MIAMI — A technology meltdown at Fontainebleau Miami Beach made for a bumpy start to getting settled at NATPE for numerous executives and producers who arrived here over the weekend. Nonetheless, the core business of the content-sales gathering was humming as numerous distributors reported new deals and renewal pacts inked over the past few days. [...]

  • Ernesto Alterio, Natalia Oreiro and Dario

    Natalia Oreiro, Ernesto Alterio Join Salma Hayek, Rodrigo García on Buena Vista’s ‘Santa Evita’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MIAMI — It’s official. Two of the Argentine industry’s biggest name actors, Natalia Oreiro (“Gilda”) and Ernesto Alterio (“Clandestine Childhood”), are attached to star in “Santa Evita,” produced by Salma Hayek and co-directed by Rodrigo García (“Nine Lives”), who will also produce. Confirmed by Buena Vista Original Productions on the eve of this year’s NATPE [...]

  • Despierta America

    Televisa to Launch Linear Univision-Branded Linear Channel Across Latin America

    MIAMI — Televisa plans to launch a linear Univision-branded channel across Latin America later this year. Televisa, the Mexican media institution, is a major investor in the U.S. Spanish-language network. The ad-supported Univision channel will be offered as a pay TV entry, not streaming, and will be available at the outset in 17 Latin American [...]

  • Joyce Zylberberg, Tatiana Emden and Edgar

    Chile’s Screen Capital Launches $20 Million Film-TV Venture Capital Fund

    MADRID — Bowing as the demand for premium Spanish-language content still outruns its supply, Chile’s Screen Capital is launching a $20 million venture capital fund targeting principally TV series and movies with part streaming platform distribution. Chile first private investment fund specializing in the audiovisual and entertainment sector, and looking in principle to focus on [...]

  • Fernando Colunga to Star in Telemundo

    Fernando Colunga to Star in Telemundo Drama 'Malverde' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a casting coup for Telemundo, NBCUniversal Spanish-language network has enlisted Mexican telenovela superstar Fernando Colunga to star in several original productions. The deal kicks off with Colunga tapped to star in “Malverde: El Santo Patron,” (“Malverde: “The Patron Saint”), Telemundo’s first “Super Series” drama done in a period setting. Telemundo’s “Super Series” have shorter [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad