Universal Television and BuzzFeed Ink First Look Deal, Set Project From ‘Good Girls’ Creator

Universal Television and Buzzfeed are getting into business.

The two entities have signed a first-look deal, which will see the NBCU studio produce scripted content based on stories and reporting published by Buzzfeed.

As part of this new deal, the companies have already set their first project together in the form of a series based on the 2018 article “Meet the Women Who Are Building a Better Romance Industry” by Bim Adewunmi. The project will be executive produced by “Good Girls” creator Jenna Bans and written by Erika Green, whose previous credits include “New Amsterdam” and “How to Get Away With Murder.”

The article in question was about Black women trying to change the romance industry from the inside by challenging the old, predominantly white narratives of who gets to fall in love.

“Not only is BuzzFeed the go-to source for pop culture information, their reporting on a wide array of topics continues to break new ground,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), in a statement. “We’re looking forward to this dynamic new collaboration.”

BuzzFeed’s Richard Alan Reid will serve as executive producer on the first project, alongside Karolina Waclawiak as co-executive producer and Charlotte Simms as producer.

“We are excited to join forces with UTV, an acclaimed studio with a proven track record producing series across network, cable and streaming platforms, to tap into the vast portfolio of BuzzFeed IP and elevate underrepresented voices,” said Simms, TV development manager at Buzzfeed. “This partnership is the foundation for building a television presence for BuzzFeed with projects that leverage our global audiences, our award-winning journalism and engaging entertainment content, and our ability to drive awareness at scale.”