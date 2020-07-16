TV Ratings: ‘United We Fall’ Scores Decent Debut, Tops Wednesday

The premiere of ABC’s new sitcom “United We Fall” scored decent numbers and topped Wednesday night in the process.

The Will Sasso and Christina Vidal comedy debuted to a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 4.2 million total viewers. While those numbers are lower than any of the network’s premieres for the fall season, they compare favorably to those put up by “The Baker and the Beauty,” which premiered to a 0.5 rating and 2.7 million viewers in April. That viewership tally is also higher than the debuts of “For Life,” “Emergence” and “Mixed-ish.” A second “United We Fall” episode followed with a 0.5 and 3.6 million viewers. Later on, a new episode of came in at a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million viewers, even on last week. Replays of “The Conners” and “American Housewife” sandwiched the new episodes with a 0.4 and a 0.3 respectively.

Over on CBS, “Tough As Nails” ticked down slightly from its premiere last week to a 0.5 rating and 3.5 million viewers. “Game On!” moved into a new time slot at 9 p.m., which resulted in a 50% rating drop. The Keegan-Michael Key-hosted show scored a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million total viewers, its lowest numbers in both metrics to date. A “Seal Team” replay rounded off the night with a 0.2 rating and just under 2 million pairs of eyeballs.

“Ultimate Tag” tagged in with its lowest rating and total viewership so far in season 1. The Fox show delivered a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers, a 21% viewership slide from the previous episode. Earlier on, a “Masterchef” replay cooked up a 0.4 and 1.4 million viewers.

On the CW, “The 100” came in even week-to-week at a 0.2 rating and 628,000 viewers. “Bulletproof” followed with a 0.1 and 382,000 viewers.

NBC aired replays of its three “Chicago” dramas, all of which scored a 0.4 rating. “Med” drew 3.4 million viewers, “Fire” 3.6 million, and “P.D.” 3.5 million.