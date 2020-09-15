‘United We Fall’ Canceled After One Season at ABC

The multi-camera comedy “United We Fall” has been canceled after one season at ABC.

News of the cancellation comes about three weeks after the show’s season finale. It starred Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz, and Ella Grace Helton.

The series followed Jo (Vidal Mitchell) and Bill (Sasso), parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family. They contended with Bill’s very judgmental live-in-mother (Curtin) and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family along with many others in their life, but the couple remained united against everyone.

Julius “Goldy” Sharpe wrote and executive produced the series. Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn served as executive producers. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot, which was produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Signature (formerly ABC Studios).

“United We Fall” aired for eight episodes between July and August, with the final episode airing on Aug. 26. It managed solid ratings throughout its run, averaging a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day. It was ordered to series last May along with fellow Sony show “For Life.” It failed to find much critical love, however, earning just an 11% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

ABC’s fall season is still somewhat in flux, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hinder production, keeping most scripted shows off the air until at least October. ABC recently announced that the comedies “The Goldbergs,” “The Conners,” and “Black-ish” will all return with new episodes on Oct. 21.