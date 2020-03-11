×

Uma Thurman to Star in Apple Thriller Series ‘Suspicion’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Uma Thurman
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Uma Thurman has lined up another TV role, this time at Apple.

Thurman is set to star in the thriller series “Suspicion,” an adaptation of the Israeli series “False Flag.” The series is about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman). Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Edward Bluemel, and Angel Coulby will all star alongside Thurman in the series. Rob Williams will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Chris Long will direct and executive produce. Howard Burch will executive produce for Keshet Productions, as will Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group and Anna Winger. Darin McLeod will produce. The series will be produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions, Keshet International’s UK production arm.

This marks one of few regular TV roles Thurman has held throughout her career, with the “Kill Bill” star most recently leading the Netflix supernatural drama “Chambers.” She also appeared in multiple episodes of the Bravo series “Imposters” and starred in the NBC miniseries “The Slap.” She is primarily known for her films, having been nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” She would reteam with Tarantino on “Kill Bill Vols. 1 & 2,” both of which earned her Golden Globe nominations. She won a Golden Globe in 2003 for the HBO movie “Hysterical Blindness.”

She is repped by ICM, Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Deadline first reported Thurman’s casting.

More TV

  • Jose María Alvarez-Pallete Lopez, the Chief

    Spain’s Telefonica Announces Measures to Aid in Struggle Against COVID-19 Spread

    MADRID — Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecommunications company, has announced a series of immediate and free-to-the-public initiatives in response to the country’s ongoing struggles with the Covid-19 breakout. In a surprisingly personal press release sent Tuesday, company chairman/CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete outlined the company’s plans to aid in that struggle. “Throughout our almost century-old history, Telefónica [...]

  • Uma Thurman

    Uma Thurman to Star in Apple Thriller Series 'Suspicion'

    Uma Thurman has lined up another TV role, this time at Apple. Thurman is set to star in the thriller series “Suspicion,” an adaptation of the Israeli series “False Flag.” The series is about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman). Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in [...]

  • Erin Richards'Gotham' TV Show screening, Arrivals,

    'Gotham' Alum Erin Richards Joins Vampire Drama Pilot 'The Brides' at ABC

    Erin Richards has been cast in the final of the three lead roles in the ABC drama pilot “The Brides,” Variety has learned. Richards will now star as one of the titular brides alongside Gina Torres and Katherine Reis, with Sophia Tatum, Chris Mason, and Goran Visnjic also set to star in the pilot. It is [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season

    TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Finale Draws 4-Year High 8.5 Million Viewers

    The finale of season 24 of “The Bachelor” draw the ABC dating series’ largest audience in four years. Just under 8.5 million viewers tuned in last night to see pilot Peter Weber make his final choice and take off into the sunset, well, sort of. The show scored a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, matching [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz High Fidelity

    ‘High Fidelity’ Gets So Many Things Right — Did It Get the Music Wrong?

    Even with the miraculous Second Coming of vinyl, the prospects for a successful reboot of the record-store drama “High Fidelity” seemed grim. Twenty years after the John Cusack film, nearly 25 after Nick Hornby’s novel, the shrines to vinyl depicted in the book and movie — epicenters of local music scenes, vanguards of taste and [...]

  • Matt Lucas'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

    'Bridesmaids' Comic Matt Lucas Joins ‘The Great British Bake Off’

    British comic Matt Lucas (“Little Britain,” “Bridesmaids,” “Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland”) will be joining host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood for the 11th season of “The Great British Bake Off,” which begins filming this spring. “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television,” said Lucas. “I [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney's Bob Iger: 'We're All Sobered' by Global Coronavirus Crisis

    Disney executive chairman Bob Iger opened Disney’s annual meeting in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday with an acknowledgement of the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis while also trying to assure investors that the company is strong enough to withstand a downturn in business. “We’re all sobered by the concern that we feel for everyone affected [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad