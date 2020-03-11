Uma Thurman to Star in Apple Thriller Series ‘Suspicion’

Uma Thurman has lined up another TV role, this time at Apple.

Thurman is set to star in the thriller series “Suspicion,” an adaptation of the Israeli series “False Flag.” The series is about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman). Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Edward Bluemel, and Angel Coulby will all star alongside Thurman in the series. Rob Williams will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Chris Long will direct and executive produce. Howard Burch will executive produce for Keshet Productions, as will Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group and Anna Winger. Darin McLeod will produce. The series will be produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions, Keshet International’s UK production arm.

This marks one of few regular TV roles Thurman has held throughout her career, with the “Kill Bill” star most recently leading the Netflix supernatural drama “Chambers.” She also appeared in multiple episodes of the Bravo series “Imposters” and starred in the NBC miniseries “The Slap.” She is primarily known for her films, having been nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” She would reteam with Tarantino on “Kill Bill Vols. 1 & 2,” both of which earned her Golden Globe nominations. She won a Golden Globe in 2003 for the HBO movie “Hysterical Blindness.”

She is repped by ICM, Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Deadline first reported Thurman’s casting.