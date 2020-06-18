TV Ratings: ‘Ultimate Tag’ Tags Out With Lowest Numbers to Date

After a highly promising debut four weeks ago, “Ultimate Tag” sank to its lowest rating and viewership total to date on Wednesday night.

The Fox series tagged in with a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers, which represents a decent drop-off from last week’s low of a 0.5 and 1.8 million viewers. It wasn’t exactly helped by a “Masterchef” replay lead-in which served up a 0.3 rating and only 1.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile CBS’s new game show “Game On!” topped the night with a 0.6 rating and 3.3 million viewers. That represents a rating uptick for the Keegan-Michael Key hosted series, from last week’s 0.5. Replays of “S.W.A.T.” and “SEAL Team” both followed with a 0.3 rating. Both also drew 2.4 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on ABC, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” didn’t budge much week-to-week, continuing its final season with another 0.3 rating and 1.4 million total viewers. The Disney-owned network continued it string of classic Disney (or Pixar) films with “Toy Story 3,” which didn’t quite reach infinity, or beyond for that matter, scoring a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million viewers.

Moving to the CW, “The Hundred” aired the fifth episode of its eighth and final season to a 0.2 rating and 719,000 total viewers, its largest audience for three weeks. “Bulletproof” followed with its second episode of the season scoring a 0.1 rating and 358,000 viewers, pretty much the same as last week.

NBC aired replays of its trio of “Chicago” dramas to solid numbers. “Chicago Med” led the way in the 8 p.m. time slot with a 0.5 rating and 3.8 million viewers. “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” reruns both scored a 0.4 and around 3.5 million viewers each.