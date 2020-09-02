UCP Teams With Fuzzy Door, Jim Henson Company, Wondery on Unscripted Development Slate

Universal Studio Group’s UCP has unveiled its unscripted development slate, which includes projects from Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door, the Jim Henson Company and Wondery.

“While we have had great success in the realm of true-crime, we also have a softer side that we want to show off. I can’t think of a better time for some fun, smart, light-hearted yet timely fare for our unscripted slate,” said Dawn Olmstead, president of UCP.

“Micronations” is one such project, executive produced by MacFarlane and Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door alongside Jason Clark and Sarah Ullman, as part of MacFarlane’s overall deal with UCP. The documentary tackles the question of what it means to belong, to be a citizen, and to build a country. The show’s host will go on “an adventure around the world to the countries that don’t exist.”

UCP and the Jim Henson Company are teaming up on “Coming Attractions,” a bid to “find real communities in need of hope, and help their towns develop and build extraordinary themed, roadside tourist attractions.” Brian Henson and Vince Raisa will executive produce for The Jim Henson Company.

“Imagined Life,” based on the Wondery podcast, will feature hourlong episodes shot from the perspectives of the subjects and narrated in the third person, highlighting the “surprising moments and challenges that shaped the lives of your favorite celebrities and historical figures.” The stories will be told through reenactments and narrator-driven interviews. Don Argott and Sheena Joyce are slated to direct and executive produce; producing for Wondery are Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart.

“Courting Love” is a so-called dating experiment that puts single participants in a period-era setting that follows the courtship rules circa “Sense & Sensibility” and “Emma.” At the end of the experiment, they then return to the modern world and navigate their newfound relationships in the present day. Amanda McPhilips is developing alongside UCP.

“We are excited to partner once again with Fuzzy Door, Wondery, and The Jim Henson Company on these fresh and original shows,” said Jessica Grimshaw, senior VP and head of unscripted programming at UCP. “From worldwide travels and roadside tourist attractions to inspirational celebrities and blast-to-the past dating, we have some really entertaining, escapist programming in the pipeline.”