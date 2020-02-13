×

UCP Developing Dark Comedy Series From Sam Esmail, 'Palm Springs' Writer

Will Thorne

UCP is going on a vacation, but not a relaxing one by the sounds of it.

The studio, part of NBCU Content Studios, is developing a new series titled “The Resort” from prolific producer Sam Esmail and Andy Siara, who is best known for writing the upcoming Andy Samberg movie “Palm Springs,” which caused a fierce bidding war at Sundance.

The prospective series will be shopped to premium and streaming platforms, and reunites Anonymous Content with Esmail and Chad Hamilton’s Esmail Corp, the same auspices behind the upcoming Peacock series “Angelyne,” which Siara is also co-producing.

“The Resort” is described as a darkly comedic series that explores love and the weird things we do in the name of it, encased in an elaborate true-crime conspiracy, with each season set in a unique picturesque vacation destination. The proposed first season takes place at an all-inclusive resort along the Mayan Riviera, when a married couple on the brink of divorce inadvertently becomes embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre, unsolved mysteries that, somehow, is part metaphysical detective story, part Indiana Jones-esque adventure, part coming-of-age romance.

UCP’s relationship with Esmail began with “Mr. Robot” on USA Network, and extends to USA’s new series “Briarpatch.” Esmail Corp is also behind Amazon’s “Homecoming,” and Peacock’s upcoming “Battlestar Galactica.”

Previously, Siara was a staff writer on “Lodge 49” and toured the country with his indie rock band The Henry Clay People. He is repped by LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

