Universal Content Productions Launches Comics Imprint UCP Graphic (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Content Productions is launching a comics shingle, UCP Graphic. The new initiative will focus on the publication of graphic novels from up-and-coming talent.

The first effort from UCP Graphic will be an original comic-book series, “Proctor Valley Road,” from Alex Child and veteran comics and TV writer Grant Morrison (pictured), who will co-write the first five issues. Boom! Studios will publish the series, which tells the story of a group of teenage girls suspected in the disappearance of several teen boys in a 1964 California beach town.

The launch of a new graphic-novel imprint extends a strategy at UCP under studio president Dawn Olmstead of using other platforms and forms of media to create new intellectual property that could be eventually developed by the studio for multiple platforms. In June, the studio launched UCP Audio, a podcasting platform whose next project is “The End Up,” a scripted series from Sam Esmail’s production company Esmail Corp.

“Similar to our strategy with launching UCP Audio, we want to offer storytellers the opportunity to create for multiple content platforms including graphic novels. Our goal is for UCP to be a home for great storytelling, no matter the medium,” said Olmstead.

UCP has a rich history with graphic novels and comics creators. The studio produces “The Umbrella Academy” for Netflix, based on comic series from writer Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá. It is currently in production with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment on “Resident Alien” for Syfy, based on the Dark Horse comics series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.