U.K.’s Channel 4 Promotes Jonathan Allan to Chief Operating Officer

Channel 4 chief operating officer Keith Underwood is to leave the U.K. broadcaster at the end of this month, and will be replaced by current chief commercial officer Jonathan Allan.

C4 is restructuring its leadership team, bringing together key operational functions into a newly expanded COO’s office.

Allan will oversee departments including streaming platform All 4, communications and corporate affairs, consumer and strategy, content management, finance, HR, nations & regions and technology.

Finance director Vince Russell, who joined Channel 4 from Sky in 2018, will take on additional responsibilities and will report directly to Allan.

Chief consumer and strategy officer Sarah Rose will also leave Channel 4 after the summer. For the next few months she will continue to work with the executive team to oversee key strategic partnerships.

Matt Salmon, currently head of agency and client sales, will step up to the executive team as interim director of sales during the recruitment process for the role.

C4 said that Underwood has decided to pursue new opportunities. He has been part of the executive team at C4 for eight years as COO and was previously director of strategy & technology, leading the launch of All4.

C4 CEO Alex Mahon said: “Jonathan has played a significant role leading ‘4 All the UK’ and our move to Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow in addition to eight years driving record commercial success for Channel 4.

“Keith has made a huge contribution to the success of Channel 4 over the past 10 years and I’d like to wish him all the best for whatever new challenge he decides to take on next. I’d also like to thank Sarah Rose for the important role she has played in so many different areas of Channel 4’s business and I’m pleased to be continuing to work with her on our strategic partnerships strategy this year.”