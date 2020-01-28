×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U.K.’s Channel 4 Promotes Jonathan Allan to Chief Operating Officer

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Channel 4

Channel 4 chief operating officer Keith Underwood is to leave the U.K. broadcaster at the end of this month, and will be replaced by current chief commercial officer Jonathan Allan.

C4 is restructuring its leadership team, bringing together key operational functions into a newly expanded COO’s office.

Allan will oversee departments including streaming platform All 4, communications and corporate affairs, consumer and strategy, content management, finance, HR, nations & regions and technology.

Finance director Vince Russell, who joined Channel 4 from Sky in 2018, will take on additional responsibilities and will report directly to Allan.

Chief consumer and strategy officer Sarah Rose will also leave Channel 4 after the summer. For the next few months she will continue to work with the executive team to oversee key strategic partnerships.

Matt Salmon, currently head of agency and client sales, will step up to the executive team as interim director of sales during the recruitment process for the role.

C4 said that Underwood has decided to pursue new opportunities. He has been part of the executive team at C4 for eight years as COO and was previously director of strategy & technology, leading the launch of All4.

C4 CEO Alex Mahon said: “Jonathan has played a significant role leading ‘4 All the UK’ and our move to Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow in addition to eight years driving record commercial success for Channel 4.

“Keith has made a huge contribution to the success of Channel 4 over the past 10 years and I’d like to wish him all the best for whatever new challenge he decides to take on next. I’d also like to thank Sarah Rose for the important role she has played in so many different areas of Channel 4’s business and I’m pleased to be continuing to work with her on our strategic partnerships strategy this year.”

More TV

  • U.K.'s Channel 4 Promotes Jonathan Allan

    U.K.'s Channel 4 Promotes Jonathan Allan to Chief Operating Officer

    Channel 4 chief operating officer Keith Underwood is to leave the U.K. broadcaster at the end of this month, and will be replaced by current chief commercial officer Jonathan Allan. C4 is restructuring its leadership team, bringing together key operational functions into a newly expanded COO’s office. Allan will oversee departments including streaming platform All [...]

  • VFX Studio Framestore Launches Suite of

    VFX, Animation Studio Framestore Launches Pre-Production Services Unit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Visual effects and animation studio Framestore, which won Oscars for “The Golden Compass,” “Gravity” and “Blade Runner 2049,” and whose recent work includes “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in movies, and “His Dark Materials” and “Watchmen” in TV, has launched FPS, which offers a suite of pre-production services. The move sees the company’s [...]

  • Harmonica

    NENT Group Tunes into Warner Bros. Sweden Romantic Drama 'Harmonica'

    Scandinavian major NENT Group has commissioned romantic drama “Harmonica” from Warner Bros. International Television Production Sweden. The Swedish series has been co-created by Josephine Bornebusch, whose previous drama “Love Me” has performed strongly on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the Nordic region, and was recently renewed for a second season. The six-episode “Harmonica” is [...]

  • ITV Studios Snaps Up Endemol Shine

    ITV Studios Snaps Up Endemol Shine Executive Lisa Perrin

    ITV Studios has snapped up Endemol Shine executive Lisa Perrin, appointing her as the new managing director of international production. Perrin joins the company from Endemol Shine Group (ESG) where she served as CEO of Creative Networks. Her exit comes as the business prepares to merge with Banijay Group, resulting in the departures of a [...]

  • Daniel Burman, Sebastian Borensztein, Lucia Puenzo

    Amazon’s Latest Latin American Deals: 5 Takeaways

    “The only absolute in history is change,” said the Victorian historian Lord Acton. He might have been talking about the streaming platforms’ current international strategies. Since they launched internationally, Netflix and Amazon’s focus and priorities have been in constant evolution. Current pressures – evolving demographies, new regulation, new competition, still untapped growth  – mean that [...]

  • Patrick Nebout and Henrik Hansson Schweizer

    U.K. Scribe Michael Robert Johnson Signs with Dramacorp for ‘Heritage’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    GÖTEBORG, Sweden  —  Swedish prodco Dramacorp has signed with U.K. scribe Michael Robert Johnson (“Sherlock Holmes,” “Mute,” “The Frankenstein Chronicles”) for the English-language supernatural thriller “Heritage” (a working title). Co-writers are Göteborg-based Morgan Jensen (“Thicker than Water”, “Hassel”) and Theo Gabay. The show, in early development, deals with modern elitism and hereditary. In it, a [...]

  • A still from LANCE by Marina

    'Lance': Film Review

    Late in the film “Lance,” a documentary that depicts the ascent and the crash of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, the subject recalls the disappearance of his lucrative sponsorships. These deals — with a massive market value and a perhaps more important intangible value of keeping him in the public eye as a figure of rectitude [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad