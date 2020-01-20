×

U.K. Broadcaster Channel 5 Readies Thomas Markle Documentary

CREDIT: Channel 5

ViacomCBS-backed U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 will air a 90-minute documentary on Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry sparked a global media frenzy earlier this month with their decision not to continue as senior members of the British Royal Family. Buckingham Palace announced that the couple are to lose their royal titles of “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness” over the weekend. Harry broke his silence on Sunday night, revealing that the couple had “no other option.”

Produced by Alaska TV, Channel 5’s “Thomas Markle: My Story” had access to Markle over six days at his home in Mexico in October 2019, and returned there to film his reaction to his daughter and son-in-law’s decision to step back from Royal duties.

In the documentary, the former TV lighting director is scathing about the couple.

“With Meghan and Harry separating from the royals, it’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now…it looks like she’s tossing that away for money,” Markle said. “Apparently $3 million and a 26-bedroom home isn’t enough for them.”

He goes on to say: “When they got married, they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals. And it would be foolish of them not to. This is one of the greatest, long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby. It’s kind of embarrassing to me.”

Thomas Markle, whose past industry credits include “General Hospital” and “Married… with Children,” has been estranged from his daughter for some time.

“I can’t see her reaching out to me, especially now, but I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point,” he says in the documentary. “I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they are looking for.”

