U.K. Broadcaster Channel 4 Unveils Raft of Coronavirus Lockdown Shows

While the U.K. continues to be in coronavirus lockdown, broadcaster Channel 4 has announced several new shows designed to keep the country entertained and informed during isolation, under the banner “Lockdown Academy.”

In “Wedding in Lockdown,” produced by Multistory Media North, one bride and groom will be given a live online wedding with some famous faces involved. Presented by Steph McGovern, “The Steph Show,” to be produced by Can Can Productions, will broadcast live from the host’s living room in Yorkshire as she celebrates key workers who are keeping the country moving.

In Swan Films’ “Grayson’s Arts Club,” artist Grayson Perry will teach the audience how to sculpt and draw, while Jamie Oliver Productions’ “Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On” finds celebrity chef Jamie Oliver demonstrating food creation with whatever is available in the pantry.

There are also a number of coronavirus specific shows, including ITN’s “Coronavirus: Can You Avoid It,” and “Coronavirus: Can Our NHS Cope,” Britespark Films’ “Coronavirus: How Britain is Changing,” and True Vision Yorkshire’s “Coronavirus: A Day in the Life” scheduled for broadcast.

In addition, the duration of Channel 4 News has been extended to 90 minutes every Monday, that will include a fortnightly hour-long debate on the crisis.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: “We are here to inform the audience with trusted news and current affairs, to help them stay in touch with what’s going on around them and, just as importantly, to lift them up and make them feel connected with the rest of the world when they are isolated at home.”

Director of programming Ian Katz added: “The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face.”