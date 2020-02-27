‘Love Is ___’ Star Tyrone Marshall Brown Joins Fox Drama Pilot ‘Blood Relative’

Tyrone Marshall Brown, who most will know from his starring role on OWN’s “Love Is ___” and his recent turn in the sixth and final season of “Power,” has boarded a Fox pilot.

He is set to join Melissa Leo and Tate Donovan in “Blood Relative,” one of only four dramas on the books at Fox this pilot season.

The series is based on James Renner’s article “Beyond the Jungle of Bad: The True Story of Two Women from California Who Are Solving All the Mysteries,” and stars Leo as genetic genealogist Louise Kelly. Her field is the best new tool in crime scene forensics, but it’s too bad she’s impossible to deal with.

Brown will play the role of Detective Brick Doughty, a homicide detective and partner to Donovan’s John Kelly. Brick is described as a bit of a wiseass. When he and John catch a rough case, the suicide of a man everyone thought was murdered twenty years ago, it’s Brick’s idea to take the case to Lou, John’s genius if idiosyncratic sister.

“Blood Relative” will be written and executive produced by Chris Levinson and James Renner. Phillip Noyce will direct the pilot and executive produce. Liza Chasin of 3 Dot Productions will also executive produce. The project is a co-production between Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content and Fox Entertainment.

Brown’s other TV credits include “FBI,” Bull,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “The Affair.” On the film front, he is best known for his supporting role in the 2011 pic “Gun Hill Road.” He is repped by Innovative Artists and MKS&D Talent Management.