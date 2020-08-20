Tyra Banks Inks First-Look Deal with Disney’s ABC Signature

Supermodel-turned-businesswoman Tyra Banks has signed a first-look deal with Disney Television Studios’ ABC Signature to focus her efforts on producing scripted programming with ABC Signature and unscripted content with ABC Entertainment.

“Ever since I was a little girl growing up in Inglewood, California, I’ve been enamored by the magic of Disney. Joining the family at ABC feels like a homecoming of sorts,” says Banks. “Karey Burke, Rob Mills, Jonnie Davis and their teams are visionary leaders. My Bankable team and I are pumped to create dynamic, can’t-miss programming that is loud, splashy and spans to international shores. From dramas and docu-series to comedies and cartoons, we’re coming to your screens with a mission to entertain you and your families in the most unexpected ways.”

Banks’ all-women production company Bankable Productions has developed a slate of original ideas and existing IP in scripted comedy, drama and unscripted content. Bankable Productions executive vice president Hayley Lozitsky and director of development and in-house writer Sabrina Besla will work alongside Banks.

“Tyra’s fierce and undeniable passion has not only made her one of the biggest stars to date, it has created an incredible connection with female audiences across multiple generations,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “We are so excited to welcome Bankable into the family and are looking forward to collaborating with Tyra and her all-star, female-led team.”

Banks is also the new host and executive producer of the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Her newest venture, ModelLand, is described as a “first-of-its-kind experiential company combining immersive theater, experiential shopping and playful culinary delights that live at the intersection of the worlds of fashion and entertainment” that has plans for U.S. and global locations, starting with a 22,000-square-foot Los Angeles flagship.