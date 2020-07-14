Tyra Banks Set as New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host

Tyra Banks is twirling into the ballroom — not actually dancing, but hosting the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” Variety has confirmed.

Banks’ new gig comes after news broke on Monday that longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would be departing the show.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning…The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances…it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” said Banks, who will also serve as an executive producer in addition to host.

In her statement, Banks honored original host Bergeron, saying, “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

News of Bergeron and Andrews’ exit came suddenly on Monday evening. Bergeron has been with the show for 28 seasons, since its inception, and Andrews had been co-hosting with Bergeron since season 18.

Bergeron tweeted that he was informed by ABC he would not be asked back to the show for the 29th season. His tweet indicated that the shakeup came as a surprise. “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he tweeted. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting ‘AFV’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make ‘Dancing’ a success,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our ‘Dancing’ stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

With the addition of Banks, “Dancing With The Stars” is getting a “creative refresh” for its 29th season, according to ABC, which did not provide any more details on changes for the upcoming fall season.

Banks is one of the biggest names in reality TV competition history, having created, hosted and executive produced “America’s Next Top Model.” She also served as the host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” for two seasons from 2017 to 2018. Banks received two Emmys for her own talkshow, “The Tyra Banks Show,” which ran fro 2005 to 2010.

The network has not disclosed how season 29 will be produced, in light of industry-wide shutdowns with the coronavirus pandemic, but as they say on the dance floor, the show must go on.

Banks is repped by UTA.