Tyler Perry’s ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ to End With Season 5 on OWN

OWN has announced that the fifth season of Tyler Perry drama “If Loving You Is Wrong” will be its last.

The network revealed season 5 will premiere March 10, teasing that some long-awaited answers will be given to to viewers’ burning questions, and that it “promises to be explosive and sexier than ever.”

“We are grateful to Tyler Perry and the talented cast and crew for giving us five incredibly entertaining seasons,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “We can’t wait for fans to see the jaw-dropping storylines that are going to unfold this season. It delivers all the juicy drama like only Tyler Perry can.”

“If Loving You is Wrong,” created, written, directed and executive produced by Perry, tells the stories of a group of husbands, wives and friends that live and love in the same middle-class neighborhood.

The show premiered on OWN in September 2014 to record numbers for the network at the time. The premiere averaged 1.93 million viewers, besting the 1.77 million who tuned in for the premiere of another Perry series in “Haves and Have Nots.”

The cast for “If Loving You Is Wrong” includes April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush and Aiden Turner. The show is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios.