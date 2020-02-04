Tyler Perry Sets ‘House of Payne’ Revival at BET

Tyler Perry is bringing back the multi-cam comedy series “House of Payne” at BET.

Perry and the cabler have commissioned a new season of the series. The revival picks up five years after the conclusion of the original series. Original stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pullam, and Allen Payne will all return.

“House of Payne” originally aired in syndication before moving to TBS for the rest of its run. It would go on to air over 250 episodes before wrapping up in 2012. The spinoff “The Paynes” aired two seasons on OWN in 2018.

In addition, production is also underway on another Perry project at BET, “Assisted Living.” In that series, Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia after losing his job to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) has purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head, but comedy ensues as Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) show up at the right time as needy investors. The cast also includes Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, and Alex Henderson.

Both series are set to premiere on BET this summer. Perry is credited as writer, director, and executive producer on both shows. Michelle Sneed will executive produce for Tyler Perry Studios, Perry’s sprawling production facility in Georgia.

Perry currently has the shows “Sistas” and “The Oval” at BET and is developing multiple projects for the standalone streaming service BET Plus. BET parent company Viacom announced last year that they were teaming with Perry to launch the service.