×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tyler Perry Sets ‘House of Payne’ Revival at BET

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
House of Payne
CREDIT: TBS

Tyler Perry is bringing back the multi-cam comedy series “House of Payne” at BET.

Perry and the cabler have commissioned a new season of the series. The revival picks up five years after the conclusion of the original series. Original stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pullam, and Allen Payne will all return.

House of Payne” originally aired in syndication before moving to TBS for the rest of its run. It would go on to air over 250 episodes before wrapping up in 2012. The spinoff “The Paynes” aired two seasons on OWN in 2018.

In addition, production is also underway on another Perry project at BET, “Assisted Living.” In that series, Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia after losing his job to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) has purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head, but comedy ensues as Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) show up at the right time as needy investors. The cast also includes Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, and Alex Henderson.

Both series are set to premiere on BET this summer. Perry is credited as writer, director, and executive producer on both shows. Michelle Sneed will executive produce for Tyler Perry Studios, Perry’s sprawling production facility in Georgia.

Perry currently has the shows “Sistas” and “The Oval” at BET and is developing multiple projects for the standalone streaming service BET Plus. BET parent company Viacom announced last year that they were teaming with Perry to launch the service. 

More TV

  • Jessica Biel Matt Bomer

    How Jessica Biel Helped Matt Bomer Prepare for 'The Sinner' Season 3

    Matt Bomer has gone to dark places in “American Horror Story” and beyond, but his role on “The Sinner” pushed him to a totally different space. “This is the most challenging role I’ve had, but it’s also the most rewarding as an artist,” Bomer told Variety at the show’s Season 3 premiere Monday at the [...]

  • House of Payne

    Tyler Perry Sets 'House of Payne' Revival at BET

    Tyler Perry is bringing back the multi-cam comedy series “House of Payne” at BET. Perry and the cabler have commissioned a new season of the series. The revival picks up five years after the conclusion of the original series. Original stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” [...]

  • Allison Wallach

    Allison Wallach Tapped to Head Fox Entertainment's Unscripted Studio

    Fox Entertainment has named Allison Wallach to the newly created position of executive vice president of Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox Entertainment’s recently formed in-house unscripted studio. Wallach will be tasked with identifying, developing and producing unscripted programming both for Fox and other platforms, growing the alternative studio’s staff, talent and producer pipeline. FAE, formed just [...]

  • Channel 4’s All 4 Acquires U.K.

    Channel 4’s All 4 Acquires U.K. Streaming Rights to ‘Seinfeld’

    Channel 4’s streaming service All 4 has acquired the U.K. rights to “Seinfeld” as part of a deal with Sony Pictures Television, the company announced on Tuesday. The streamer will host the iconic 1990s sitcom until Netflix takes the global rights in 2021. All 4 will drop the first three seasons of “Seinfeld” on Feb. [...]

  • Russian Doll

    Music Supervisors to Watch: 10 Tastemakers Soundtracking Today's Top Shows and Films

    In the ten years since the Guild of Music Supervisors was formed, the organization has come a long way. Granted, the job still involves low pay, long hours and little respect, but at least the craft has been validated with Grammy and Emmy categories introduced by the Recording Academy and the Television Academy, respectively. The [...]

  • Verve

    AMC Studios Alum Rick Olshansky Joins Verve as Special Advisor

    Former AMC Studios executive Rick Olshansky has joined Verve talent agency in the role of special advisor. Olshansky will help the agency run its business operations and represent Verve on dealmaking with outside entities. The literary-focused agency is marking its 10th anniversary this year. “Rick’s invaluable industry experience will help Verve centralize its legal/business affairs [...]

  • "In Dreams Begin Responsibilities" - Multiple

    Edie Falco in 'Tommy': TV Review

    “Tommy,” a new cop drama on CBS, creates its stakes through a sort of gender essentialism. Its protagonist isn’t just the first woman to be the chief of police in Los Angeles; she polices, perhaps, in a more gentle and thoughtful manner than a man in her position might. Which is not to say that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad