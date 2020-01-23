×

‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dies of Suspected Overdose

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera)TYLER G.
CREDIT: ABC

Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” has died of a suspected drug overdose. He was 29.

Sources confirm to Variety that Gwozdz was initially hospitalized on Jan. 13 following a “medical overdose.” He later died in Florida’s Palm Beach County after spending a week in the  intensive care unit.

TMZ, which first reported his death, wrote that Gwozdz may have been OD’d on heroin after obtaining the 911 emergency call.

Gwozdz, known as “Tyler G.” to “Bachelorette” fans, appeared briefly on the show’s fifteenth season in 2019. After landing the “first date” with Hannah Brown, Gwozdz abruptly departed the series after three episodes without an explanation from the show’s producers.

Gwozdz later told Refinery 29 of his exit: “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

Gwozdz, who had a side business in Dream Therapy Analysis, according to ABC’s official website,  was aspiring to become a clinical psychologist.

More TV

  • Actor John Karlen

    John Karlen, Actor in 'Dark Shadows' and 'Cagney & Lacey,' Dies at 86

    Emmy-winning actor John Karlen, best known for his work on the television series “Dark Shadows” and “Cagney & Lacey,” has died. He was 86. Karlen died Wednesday of congestive heart failure at a hospice in Burbank, Calif., his friend and spokesperson Jim Pierson told the Associated Press. The actor played conman and scoundrel Willie Loomis [...]

  • THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught

    'Bachelorette' Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dies of Suspected Overdose

    Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” has died of a suspected drug overdose. He was 29. Sources confirm to Variety that Gwozdz was initially hospitalized on Jan. 13 following a “medical overdose.” He later died in Florida’s Palm Beach County after spending a week in the  intensive care unit. TMZ, which first reported [...]

  • betty gilpin ann coulter

    'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Casts Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter

    “GLOW” star Betty Gilpin is set to play Ann Coulter in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” at FX. News of Gilpin’s casting comes just one day after it was announced that Billy Eichner had been cast as Matt Drudge in the third season of “ACS,” which will tackle the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Beanie Feldstein will [...]

  • Jim Jefferies

    NBC Orders Comedy Pilots From Jim Jefferies, 'Superstore' Creator Justin Spitzer

    NBC has picked up a pair of comedy pilots for the 2020-2021 season. The first is the multi-cam “Jefferies,” which will star Australian comedian Jim Jefferies as a fictionalized version of himself. Jefferies will also write and executive produce along with Suzanne Martin. Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills will also executive produce [...]

  • Kari Lizer

    ABC Orders Comedy Pilot From 'New Adventures of Old Christine' Creator

    ABC has picked up the multi-cam comedy pilot “My Village” from Kari Lizer. The project follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids [...]

  • Chuck Lorre77th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    Chuck Lorre Comedy Pilot 'B Positive' Ordered at CBS

    Chuck Lorre is working on yet another project at CBS. The legendary “Big Band Theory” creator is an executive producer on the multi-cam comedy “B Positive,” which has received a pilot order at CBS. “B Positive” centers around newly divorced dad Drew, who is at the end of his rope when face when finding a [...]

  • Author Gill Hornby gives a talk

    Steve Coogan, Christine Langan's Baby Cow Options Gill Hornby Novel ‘Miss Austen’

    Steve Coogan and Christine Langan’s U.K. company Baby Cow Productions has optioned television rights to Gill Hornby’s new novel, “Miss Austen.” The critically acclaimed book – already lauded as one of the best novels of 2020 by The Times of London, Financial Times and BBC Online – follows the lives and loves of sisters Cassandra [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad