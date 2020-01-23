‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dies of Suspected Overdose

Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” has died of a suspected drug overdose. He was 29.

Sources confirm to Variety that Gwozdz was initially hospitalized on Jan. 13 following a “medical overdose.” He later died in Florida’s Palm Beach County after spending a week in the intensive care unit.

TMZ, which first reported his death, wrote that Gwozdz may have been OD’d on heroin after obtaining the 911 emergency call.

Gwozdz, known as “Tyler G.” to “Bachelorette” fans, appeared briefly on the show’s fifteenth season in 2019. After landing the “first date” with Hannah Brown, Gwozdz abruptly departed the series after three episodes without an explanation from the show’s producers.

Gwozdz later told Refinery 29 of his exit: “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

Gwozdz, who had a side business in Dream Therapy Analysis, according to ABC’s official website, was aspiring to become a clinical psychologist.