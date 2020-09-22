Ty Pennington Returns to Home-Improvement Reality With HGTV’s ‘Ty Breaker’

Ty Pennington is going from “Extreme Makeover” to a more considered one.

The carpenter, who rose to prominence last decade on the TLC program “Trading Spaces” and ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” will star in the HGTV series “Ty Breaker,” which is slated to debut in early 2021. The eight-episode series will follow Pennington as helps families in need decide whether to overhaul their current property or renovate a new one.

He will have some help. Alison Victoria, the interior designer known for her turns in “Windy City Rehab” and “Kitchen Crashers” will join with designer Grace Mitchell, from “One of a Kind,” and Sabrina Soto, the designer known for appearing in “The High/Low Project.” The trio will try to prod the family to choose something new, while Pennington will try to persuade them to stay in their current domicile.

“I am so happy to be back in my element on ‘Ty Breaker’ — helping people to not only love their space but showing them how to live in it,” said Pennington, in a statement. “We’ll address challenges that families face every day, but we’ll mix it up with friendly competition from my super-talented friends. You’ll see us having a lot of fun and creating killer designs!”