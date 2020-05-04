‘Twilight Zone’ Adds Topher Grace, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Damon Wayans Jr. for Season 2

CBS All Access has announced another round of casting for season 2 of its reboot of “The Twilight Zone.”

The streamer has announced that Topher Grace, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Damon Wayans Jr. have joined the long list of players for the anthology’s second outing, as well as Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, and Paul F. Tompkins.

The new 10-episode season of Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s modern re-imagining of the classic series is slated to premiere this summer on All Access. Per the streamer, it will “use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension.” The first round of casting was announced earlier this year, and included Billy Porter, Chris Meloni and Gillian Jacobs.

The aforementioned cast members will star in four newly-announced episodes, which are “Try, Try,” written by Alex Rubens and starring Grace and Bunbury; “You Might Also Like,” written by Osgood Perkins and starring Mol and Lee; “A Small Town,” written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due, and starring Wayans Jr., Krumholtz, Martinez and Paula Newsome; and “Ovation,” written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini, and starring Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Ferreira, Tompkins, and Lennon. McLaren joins the previously-announced episode “8,” starring opposite Joel McHale.

Summaries for any of the season 2 episodes are still to be announced.

“The Twilight Zone” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Rubens, Glen Morgan, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling and Rick Berg.

The original “Twilight Zone” premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS, transporting viewers to another dimension and becoming a worldwide phenomenon. Two other versions were attempted after the original came to an end in 1964 but before Peele pushed his take on psychological horror onto the small screen.