TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases ‘Vice’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime released a trailer for Vice,” and DreamWorks Animation announced the premiere date for the final season of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.”

DATES

DreamWorks Animation has announced that the fifth and final season of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” will debut on Netflix on May 15. In the conclusion, the Rebellion must face off against the horde Prime without the help of the Sword of Protection and She-Ra. “She-Ra” and the Princesses of Power” is executive produced by Noelle Stevenson and Chuck Austen.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released the first trailer for its news docuseries “Vice.” The 13-episode season will deliver immersive reporting on global conflicts, civil uprisings and other geopolitical stories. The season premiere will focus on Camp al-Hol in Northeastern Syria, where tens of thousands of women and children who once lived under ISIS are being held. The season will premiere on March 29 at 8 p.m. Beverly Chase serves as executive producer and showrunner, while Craig Thomson serves as co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer.

Quibi has released a sneak peek at its upcoming revival of “Reno 911!” The new season reunites series stars and creators Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon. The series comes from Comedy Central Productions. Peter Principato of Artists First will executive produce, along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Quibi will launch on April 6, but no release date for “Reno 911” has been announced yet.

Sundance TV has released a trailer for the second season of “Liar.” With its return, the series picks up three weeks after the ending of the prior season, as a case involving sexual assault evolves into a murder investigation. The six-episode season is set to premiere on April 8 at 11 p.m. on SundanceTV. Harry Williams, Jack Williams and James Strong serve as executive producers.