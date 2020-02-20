×

TV News Roundup: Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Debuts First Trailer

In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu released a trailer for its upcoming series “Little Fires Everywhere” starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington and Netflix debuted a trailer for Taylor Tomlinson’s first hour-long comedy special.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has debuted a trailer for its upcoming eight-episode series Little Fires Everywhere.The series is based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel of the same name and follows a mother and daughter upending the lives of a picture-perfect family in an Ohio suburb. “Little Fires Everywhere” stars Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood and Huang Lu. It will debut its first three episodes on Hulu on March 18. The series comes from Hello Sunshine, Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone, Lynn Shelton and Liz Tigelaar, who showruns, serve as executive producers.

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming comedy special “Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis. This is the titular Tomlinson’s first hour-long comedy special, though she had previously been featured in Netflix’s “The Comedy Lineup Part 1” in 2018. “Quarter-Life Crisis” features Tomlinson reflecting on her twenties, realistic relationship goals and self-improvement. The special will premiere on March 3.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Entertainment publicist Steve Spignese has launched Blue Team Marketing, a new communications and marketing consultancy for entertainment and media companies. Spignesehad been with Beck Media & Marketing since 2004. Mostly recently, he had been serving as managing director, supervising the Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta divisions of Beck. He currently operates on the board of governors at the Television Academy.

PODCASTS

TNT and All Elite Wrestling launched “AEW: Unrestricted” today. The new weekly podcast features AEW referee Aubrey Edwards and AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone in conversation, sharing stories about their experience in wrestling as well as their own personal lives. Initial episodes will feature interviews with Jon Moxley, Cody, Brandi Rhodes, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. “AEW: Unrestricted” comes from the WarnerMedia Podcast Network.

