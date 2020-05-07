TV News Roundup: Jonathan Banks Joins Cast of ‘F Is for Family’ (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix announced that Jonathan Banks has joined the cast of “F Is for Family,” and HBO announced the premiere date for Yvonne Orji’s upcoming stand-up special.

CASTING

Netflix has announced that Jonathan Banks has joined the cast of its animated series “F Is for Family” for the show’s upcoming fourth season. Banks will voice the father of Bill Burr’s Frank Murphy. The announcement was accompanied by a short video offering some glimpses at Banks’ character. Though no premiere date has been announced yet, Netflix has said Season 4 will be coming soon. Watch the clip below.

DATES

HBO has announced that Yvonne Orji’s hour-long stand-up comedy special will premiere on June 6 at 10 p.m. The special, titled “Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!”, will also be available on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and the partners’ other streaming platforms. Orji serves as executive producer, along with Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman and DC Wade. Watch a trailer for the special below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a trailer for Patton Oswalt’s upcoming stand-up comedy special, “Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything.” The comedian discusses adjusting to life in his fifties, including new experiences with parenting and home improvement. The special premieres on the streamer on May 19. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

MWM Studios has announced the development of a new series based on the recently released novel “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub. The novel follows generational and family difficulties in a Hudson Valley community, exploring the dynamics of small-town life and living as an adult in the place where one grew up. Straub and Sarah Heyward will co-executive produce and co-write the series.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Project X Entertainment has announced that Nicole Tossou has been appointed as executive vice president of television for the production and financing company. Tossou joins Project X from SpringHill Entertainment, where she had served since 2017 as a creative executive involved in the company’s television slate.