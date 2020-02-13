×

TV News Roundup: First Look at John Legend on 'The Simpsons' (EXCLUSIVE)

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
In today’s TV News Roundup, Variety obtained an exclusive first look at John Legend in “The Simpsons” and NBC announced premiere dates for a slew of its returning unscripted series.

CASTING

Alexis Ren and Jaime Ray Newman have been cast in “Deputy.Ren will appear in an upcoming episode as the suspicious lover of a wealthy older man, while Newman has landed a recurring role as the county district attorney who frequently butts heads with the sheriff’s department. The ongoing Fox series stars Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, Mark Moses and Danielle Moné Truitt, and is produced by creator Will Beall, as well as David Ayer, Chris Long and Barry Schindel.

DATES

Netflix has set its upcoming fantasy series The Letter for the King to premiere on March 20. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Tonke Dragt, the six-episode series will follow the adventures of a young knight tasked with defeating a tyrannical prince. “The Letter for the King” is produced by FilmWave. Showrunner Will Davies and Paul Trijbits serve as executive producers. Watch the teaser below.

HBO has announced that its upcoming limited series “The Third Day” will debut on May 11. Created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, the six-episode series will be bifurcated into halves titled “Summer” and “Winter.” “Summer” stars Jude Law and is directed by Marc Munden. “Winter” stars Naomie Harris and is directed by Philippa Lowthorpe. Both halves explore the happenings of a mysterious island off of the British coast. “The Third Day” is a co-production between Sky and HBO. Kelly, Barrett, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner serve as executive producers.

NBC announced premiere dates for three of its returning unscripted programs: The Melissa McCarthy-hosted fourth season of Little Big Shotswill deliver a special preview on Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. before launching on March 1 at 8 p.m.; the third season of The Wall will premiere on March 15 at 7 p.m.; and Songland will return for a second season on April 13 at 10 p.m.

The twelfth season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” will premiere on April 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The new season introduces a new housewife to the show: Leah McSweeney, a boss of her own streetwear brand for women. Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer return. “The Real Housewives of New York City” is produced by Shed Media with Andy Cohen, Lisa Shannon, Barrie Bernstein, Darren Ward and John Paparazzo serving as executive producers.

FIRST LOOKS

An episode of The Simpsons featuring guest-voice appearances by John LegendChrissy Teigen and Zach Woods will air on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on Fox. Legend and Teigen will be playing themselves, while Woods will play a character named Zane. A Variety exclusive first look at the animated version of Legend can be found below.

THE SIMPSONS: The sea captain finds a treasure heÕs been searching for all his life, but itÕs taken from him by the townspeople. Marge convinces the people of Springfield to build a S.T.E.M. school with the money in the ÒThe Miseducation of Lisa SimpsonÓ episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Feb.16 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voice John Legend. THE SIMPSONS © 2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Pop TV has released an extended trailer for Season 2 of its dark comedy “Flack, introducing viewers to the show’s newest cast members, including Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and Martha Plimpton. The show continues to follow a PR agency run by spin expert Robyn (Anna Paquin). Executive producer Stephen Moyer will direct two episodes of the new season. The second season of “Flack” will premiere on March 13 at 10 p.m. Following the first episode’s airing, Pop TV will make the entire new season available on its app Pop Now and via cable and satellite on demand.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nickelodeon has named three executives to newly created senior positions in its Animation Studios headquarters: Darlene Caamaño Loquet will be senior vice president of Nickelodeon Movies. She recently served as vice president of production at Fox Animation. Liz Paulson has been named senior vice president of casting and talent development for Nickelodeon Animation. Most recently, she operated as senior vice president of casting at 20th Century Fox Television. Camille Eden will serve as vice president of recruiting and talent development at Nickelodeon. Before her move to Nickelodeon, Eden oversaw recruitment and outreach strategy at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

EVENTS

Amazon Prime Video will turn Los Angeles’ Highland Park into 1970s New York in celebration of the upcoming Nazi-hunting drama “Hunter. The activation takes place between Avenues 56 and 57 on Figueroa Street from Feb. 19-22. Dubbed the “‘Hunters’ Grindhouse Experience,” the activation includes turning the Highland Theatre into “The Prime,” a grindhouse theater and converted cinema with nods to New York’s 42nd Street. Additionally, attendees can visit “Hunters Alley” aka Highland Park Bowl, where they will experience Easter eggs rom the show. “Hunters” launches Feb. 21. It is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment; executive produced by David Weil, Nikki Toscano, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (who also directed the pilot), Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Nelson McCormick, and David Ellender from Sonar Entertainment.

