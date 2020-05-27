TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for Jo Koy’s New Comedy Special (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix released a trailer for Jo Koy’s new comedy special, and ABC announced impressive ratings for the 16th season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

DATES

Disney Plus has announced that its original movie “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” will debut on the streamer on July 17. The film follows stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Sam, a teenage royal learning how to control her developing superpowers at a boarding school for other misfits. Zanne Devine, Mike Karz and Austin Winsberg serve as executive producers with Juliana Janes as a co-producer. Watch a trailer for the film below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a trailer for Jo Koy’s new comedy special. The special, titled “Jo Koy: In His Elements,“ features Koy performing in the Philippines alongside other Filipino American performers. It premieres on the streamer on June 12. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has also released a trailer for its upcoming original docuseries “Lenox Hill.” The eight-episode series follows the lives of two brain surgeons, an emergency room surgeon and a chief resident OBGYN as they navigate working in the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. The series will debut on the streamer on June 10. Ruthie Shatz, Adi Barash and Josh Braun serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

SPECIALS

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The news comes after Tyson appeared at this past weekend’s AEW pay-per-view Double or Nothing, at which he presented Cody Rhodes with the company’s TNT Championship belt. Rhodes won the title in a match against Lance Archer. Tyson is the former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion with a record of 50 wins, 6 losses, and 2 no contests.

PROGRAMMING

USA Network and Syfy are partnering with GLAAD, the leading non-profit LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, for a multi-platform campaign spotlighting positive representation for National Pride Month this June. This plan includes Pride-themed marathons of “Wyonna Earp,” “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “Modern Family” and other series, custom short-form videos featuring B.D. Wong and others, fan testimonials, PSAs, new podcast episodes and a variety of fresh editorial content.

INITIATIVES

The cast and crew behind Fox‘s “Bless the Harts” will unite for a virtual table read of an all-new episode to benefit Feeding America on June 1 at 3:00 pm PT. Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell will play their regular roles. Guest stars Ken Jeong, David Herman and Jeremy Rowley will also be present, along with series co-creators and executive producers Emily Spivey, Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The table read will stream live on the Animation Domination YouTube channel.

RATINGS

Despite ending its 16th season early due to the coronavirus shutdown, “Grey’s Anatomy” continued to grow exponentially in delayed and digital viewing. The ABC show’s season finale more than quadrupled its rating and doubled its total audience after 35 days of delayed viewing. The “Grey’s” finale accumulated 16.5 million viewers and a 6.0 rating after five weeks, topping its season average of 15.7 million viewers and a 5.9. With delayed viewing taken into account, “Grey’s” is ABC’s highest-rated and most-watched show of the season.