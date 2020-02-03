TV News Roundup: ‘Goliath’ Season 4 Books J.K. Simmons and Bruce Dern

In today’s TV News Roundup, J.K. Simmons and Bruce Dern joined “Goliath” Season 4 and Netflix released a teaser for “I Am Not Okay With This.”

CASTING

J.K. Simmons and Bruce Dern have been cast as series regulars in the fourth and final season of Amazon‘s “Goliath.” Simmons will play George Zax, the head of a massive family-owned pharmaceutical company, while Dern will play his brother Frank, a scientific genius and the black sheep of the Zax family. “Goliath” stars Billy Bob Thornton and is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner. The season will premiere later this year.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a teaser for its upcoming coming-of-age series “I Am Not Okay With This.” Based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel of the same name, the show follows a teenage girl (Sophia Lillis) tackling the challenges of growing up and handling her emerging superpowers. Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall serve as co-creators and executive producers, with Entwistle serving as director and Hall serving as writer. The show is also executive produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment. The seven-episode first season will premiere on Feb. 26.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has ordered “Murder Unboxed,” a new true short-form crime series tailored to the upcoming mobile service. Each episode mimics the style of online “unboxing” videos, introducing pieces of evidence from real life murder cases one item at a time, and features stylized recreations and interviews with investigators, prosecutors and witnesses. Jeff Keane, David Johnson and Steve Luebbert serve as executive producers for Coolfire Studios.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jennifer Giddens has joined OWN as head of marketing. The announcement was made by OWN president Tina Perry. Most recently, Giddens had been serving as head of creative marketing for kids and family content at Netflix. Prior to that, she had led marketing teams for NBC Universal, Turner Entertainment and Scripps Networks.

Betty Ellen Berlamino has been named executive vice president of distribution at the CW. Prior to her move to the CW, Berlamino had been serving as senior vice president and director of sales at CBS Television Stations since 2015.

PODCAST

The first episode of “Mouthpeace with Michael and Pele Bennett” is now available to listen to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other services. The show is hosted by Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Michael Bennett and food advocate Pele Bennett. In the premiere episode, the married couple discuss their personal lives. New episodes premiere every Friday and will features various guests in conversation. “Mouthpeace with Michael and Pele Bennett” comes from Lemonade Media in partnership with Westwood One.