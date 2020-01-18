TV News Roundup: Hulu Reveals ‘Ramy’ Season 2 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu released premiere dates for “Ramy,” “The Great” and “Solar Opposites,” and Variety obtained an exclusive clip from “Duncanville.”

DATES

Showtime announced Mo’nique‘s new standup comedy special, “Mo’nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta,“ will air Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. The hour-long special features a variety of talented newcomers including Prince T-Dub, Just Nesh, Tone-X and Correy Bell alongside veteran comedian Donnell Rawlings. “Mo’nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta” is executive produced by Sidney Hicks and Mo’nique Hicks, and produced by Matt Schuler, Eric Abrams and V.W. Scheich.

Freeform announced “Motherland: Fort Salem” will premiere March 18 at 9 p.m. Set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country, the show follows three young women through basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons. The 10-episode, one-hour drama was written and created by Eliot Laurence, who also executive produces the show along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Maria Maggenti and Steven Adelson.

The season finale of “Party of Five” is set to air its special 90-minute episode on March 24 at 8:30 p.m., Freeform announced. “Party of Five” follows the five Acosta children as they struggle to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. The show, which stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi, was created by Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, who also serve as executive producers.

Freeform also set the Season 3 premiere of “Siren” for April 2 at 9 p.m. The mermaid drama is returning with a two-episode premiere that explores Ben’s (Alex Roe) shocking decision to let the reporter die at the end of Season 2, which has ripple effects in his relationship with Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) and Ryn (Eline Powell). Meanwhile, a new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn’s leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. The show is executive produced by Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald.

Hulu announced all eight episodes of the first season of “Solar Opposites” will launch May 8. The animated series centers on a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America with a voice cast that includes Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. The series is executive produced by Roiland and Mike McMahan alongside Josh Bycel.

National Geographic announced that the second season of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” will premiere May 10 at 10 p.m. The series follows the titular Ramsay as he continues his journey across the globe, embarking on missions to unearth world cultures through food and adventure. Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself with a local food legend by his side.

“The Great” will debut May 15 on Hulu, the streamer announced. The comedy chronicles a genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th Century Russia, following the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning). In addition to Fanning, the series stars Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge and Sacha Dhawan. The show was created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara.

“Ramy” Season 2 will launch May 29 on Hulu. The 10-episode new season follows Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood as he finds a new Muslim community and embraces a deeper commitment to his faith.

FIRST LOOKS

Fox has created a new preview for “Duncanville,“ which Variety has obtained exclusively. The show, which premieres Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m., is an animated family comedy centered around the life of Duncan, a spectacularly average 15-year old boy, and the people in his world. The series is executive produced by Amy Poehler, featuring voices from Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

PODCASTS

“Mouthpeace,“ a new podcast from Lemonada Media, has announced a debut date for Jan. 31. The podcast explores personal and provocative topics ranging from love, sex, parenting, the NFL and politics. It’s hosted and executive produced by Michael Bennett, the NFL defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys and best-selling author, along with his wife Pele Bennett, a food advocate and co-leader of The Bennett Foundation. Lemonada will release a new episode every Friday through spring.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has greenlit “Immoral Compass” starring standup comedian, actor, and podcaster Bill Burr. The psychological thriller series explores how far “normal” people will go to get what they desire, but with unpredictable and inevitable consequences following as the story unfolds. Each episode opens with a character facing a desperate desire: love, fame, money intelligence, family, power and intelligence, among a number of other hot button topics. The series is executive produced by Burr, John Irwin, Al Madrigal, Mike Bertolina and Tyler Falbo, and co-executive produced by Liza Keckler.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ABC News vice president and Washington bureau chief Jonathan Greenberg announced Andrew Dymburt will be joining ABC News next week as a Washington-based multi-platform reporter. Andrew previously worked for South Florida’s WSVN-7 where he was a reporter covering breaking news and politics. He notably traveled with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, teachers and parents from the State Capitol to the United States.