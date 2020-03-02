TV News Roundup: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Mark Ruffalo’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’ (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for “I Know This Much Is True” and CNN launched a new podcast focusing on coronavirus.

DATES

HBO has announced that “I Know This Much Is True” will premiere on April 27. Based on Wally Lamb’s bestseller of the same name, the six-part limited series stars Mark Ruffalo as identical twin brothers and follows them through different stages of their lives in the fictional town of Three Rivers, Conn. Derek Cianfrance is the writer and director of the series. He also serves as executive producer along with Ben Browning and Glen Basner for FilmNation Entertainment, Ruffalo for Willi Hill Productions, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Anya Epstein and Lamb. Watch a new teaser for the show below.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has announced “Let’s Go Atsuko!”, a new Japanese game show hosted by comedian Atsuko Okatsuka. In every episode, contestants say one thing they love and one thing they fear, determining the challenges they will face in the competition. “Let’s Go Atsuko!” comes from National Lampoon and PalmStar Media. Okatsuka, Ryan Harper Gray and Evan Shapiro serve as executive producers.

PARTNERSHIPS

Two-time Twitch streamer of the year winner Dr. Disrespect partnered with WWE’s Undertaker on the streamer’s most recent episode on Feb 28. In the week’s prior episodes, a series of Undertaker-themed interruptions were peppered throughout Dr. Disrespect’s streams. The integration was sponsored by G Fuel.

PODCASTS

CNN has launched “Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction,” a new podcast featuring CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The show covers the latest news on the virus, features conversations with experts and offers listeners of information that can help them stay healthy. The first episode is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other services. Episodes will be released each weekday.