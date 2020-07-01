TV News Roundup: HBO Announces ‘Lovecraft Country’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV News Roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for “Lovecraft Country,” and Tubi announced it will add 30 seasons of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting” to its streaming library.

DATES

HBO has announced its upcoming drama series “Lovecraft Country” will debut on Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. and be available to watch on HBO Max after airing. Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the series follows two childhood friends journey across a monster-packed 1950s Jim Crow America in search of a missing father. The series comes from afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller serve as executive producers.

CBS All Access has announced its new animated comedy series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” will premiere on the streamer on Aug. 6. New episodes of the series will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. The series follows the support crew on the lower deck of one of Starfleet’s least important ships. “Star Trek: Lower Decks” comes from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Secret Hideout’s Aaron Baiers serves as a co-executive producer.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary “The Go-Go’s,” which chronicles the first all-female band to perform and write their own songs and climb to No. 1 on album charts. The documentary will premiere on Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles serve as executive producers. “The Go-Go’s” comes from Polygram, Universal Music Publishing Group, Fine Point Films and Fadoo Productions. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Applause Entertainment is developing an original, multi-season series titled “Seeker” with strategic partners Gurinder Chadha and Sunder Aaron and in collaboration with Bend It Films & TV and the US and India-based Locomotive Global Inc. The series will follow the journey of a small village Guru’s rise to international prominence.

PROGRAMMING

Turner Class Movies will celebrate the life and career of the late Carl Reiner with a tribute on July 28 beginning at 8 p.m. The schedule includes back-to-back screenings of “Enter Laughing,” “All of Me,” “The Comic,” “Where’s Poppa?” and “Oh, God!” Watch a short trailer for the marathon below.

Tubi has announced it will bring 30 seasons of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting” to the streamer by the end of July. The series will be available to watch for free with ads on the streamer’s Docurama Channel.

SPECIALS

CBS will honor the memory of the late Carl Reiner by airing “The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now in Living Color! A Special Tribute to Carl Reiner,” a one-hour special featuring two episodes of the classic sitcom. As series creator and co-star, Reiner personally supervised the original colorization of the episodes. The special will air on July 3 at 8 p.m.

Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” have announced a livestream screening of Ed Wood’s “Glen or Glenda” on July 21 at 8 p.m. “The Mads Are Back: Glen or Glenda” will broadcast live via a private YouTube link sent to ticket purchasers. Tickets are now on sale for $10. All proceeds will benefit NAACP Empowerment programs.

PODCASTS

Marc Smerling and Sony Music Entertainment have announced a partnership to develop a slate of original programming through Smerling’s Truth Media. The two will expand the overall number of series produced by the podcast network, beginning with the premiere of TV docuseries “A Wilderness of Error” on FX later this year.

DEALS

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract extension with host and commentator Bomani Jones. Jones will continue to lead the podcast “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” twice weekly. He will also play a significant role on “Highly Questionable” alongside Dan Le Batard and continue serving as a key contributor across ESPN’s television studio lineup.

INITIATIVES

Fuse Media has launched “Be Heard. Be Change.” It is the latest iteration of its call-to-action initiative that launched earlier this year. This campaign will feature Stacey Abrams, a member of the board of advisors for Climate Power 2020 and founder of Fair Fight and the Southern Economic Advancement Project. Starting July 5, a series of 30-second vignettes featuring Abrams will air across Fuse Media platforms. Viewers will be invited to speak out against climate change.