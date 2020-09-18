TV News Roundup: Mindy Kaling, Bob Newhart, More Added to the 2020 Emmys Telecast

In today’s TV news roundup, ABC and the Television Academy announce additional special guest appearances during the 72nd Emmy Awards, and HBO Max debuts a trailer for “The Murders at White House Farm.”

DATES

HBO Documentary Films will release “537 Votes,” a film chronicling the journey toward the contested outcome of the 2000 presidential election, on Oct. 21. From director Billy Corben, producer Alfred Spellman and executive producers Todd Schulman at Hyperobject Industries and Adam McKay, the documentary traces the history of how an international custody battle in Miami-Dade County, Fla. swayed the election’s outcome, resulting in a win for George W. Bush by a mere 537 votes. “537 Votes” will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

Bravo will premiere its new late-night series, “Bravo’s Chat Room,” featuring hosts Hannah Berner (“Summer House”), Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”) and Porsha Williams (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), on Sept. 27. The series, executive produced by Andy Cohen, will cover trending pop culture topics, personal experiences and current events. The six-episode series, which will be taped remotely from each host’s home, will air Sundays and Mondays through Oct. 12.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max debuted a trailer for “The Murders at White House Farm,” a six-episode series that will premiere Sept. 24. Based on a true-crime story, the series stars Freddie Fox, Stephen Graham, Mark Addy, Gemma Whelan, Alexa Davies and Mark Stanley. More than 30 years ago, three generations of a family were killed at their isolated farm home. While initial evidence pointed to the daughter of the family, one detective’s refusal to accept the conclusion uncovered new evidence implicating another family member. Produced by New Pictures, the scripted series draws from available research, interviews and published accounts. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Ozy Media, in collaboration with Lifetime and A+E Networks, announced development on an original TV movie “Ripped From the Headlines” about immigration at the Mexico-United States border based on a recent article on its website. A second scripted project is also in development. The projects join an existing partnership between the organizations, marking Ozy’s first entry into scripted television.

Disney Plus’ upcoming “Mrs. Marvel” series has solidified its director lineup. The show has tapped “Bad Boys for Life” duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon to helm various episodes. “Mrs. Marvel” will center a Pakistani American teen named Kamala Khan, who first appeared in the comics series in 2012. Casting it still underway to find the titular lead, and the show is being spearheaded by writer Bisha K. Ali.

AWARD SHOWS

Ty Burrell, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Tatiana Maslany and Bob Newhart, among other surprise guests, will be making special appearances during the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, ABC and the Television Academy announced. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the awards show will broadcast Sept. 20 on ABC. Previously announced guests include Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, D-Nice, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Randall Park, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart, Jason Sudeikis, Gabrielle Union, Count Von Count from “Sesame Street,” Lena Waithe, J.J. Watt, Oprah Winfrey and H.E.R., who will perform during the “In Memoriam” segment.

LATE NIGHT

