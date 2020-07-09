TV News Roundup: CBS Entertainment Merges Alternative Programming and Specials Departments

In today’s TV News Roundup, CBS Entertainment announced it is merging its alternative programming and specials departments, and Hulu announced the premiere date for its upcoming comedy series “Woke.”

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon has greenlit a 20-episode second season of its animated series “It’s Pony,” which follows the adventures of a young girl and a carefree pony. The second season will premiere in 2021. The show holds one of the top three animated series with Kids 2-11 across all TV, behind only Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “The Loud House.”

DATES

Hulu has announced its upcoming comedy series “Woke” will premiere on the streamer on Sept. 9. The series follows a Black cartoonist (Lamorne Morris) on the verge of mainstream success. Marshall Todd and Keith Knight serve as co-creators and executive producers alongside showrunner Jay Dyer, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck and Eric Christian Olsen. Kate Schumaecker served as executive producer on the pilot. The comedy is a co-production between ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television Inc. Watch a teaser below.

Netflix has announced its reality dating series “Indian Matchmaking” will premiere on the streamer on July 16. The eight-episode season features matchmaker Sima Taparia guiding clients through the arranged marriage process. Watch a new trailer for the series below.

HBO Max has announced unscripted series “The Dog House: UK” will premiere on the streamer on July 23, earlier than originally announced. All eight episodes will become available to watch at once. The series follows a rural British animal rescue center’s commitment to matching dogs with owners. The show was originally produced by Five Mile Films for Channel 4 in the UK for distribution by All3media International.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a trailer for Jack Whitehall’s upcoming hour-long stand-up special. “Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking” features the comedian telling stories about his father, recounting experiences traveling and interacting with the audience. The special premieres on the streamer on July 21. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Fuse Media will bring its digital original series “Like, Share, Dimelo” to its flagship linear channel. The talk series will premiere on Sept. 21 and feature Darlene Demorizi and Sasha Merci as hosts, exploring topics in Latinx culture. The show had launched in April as a short-form digital series.

PROGRAMMING

VENN has unveiled the first part of its programming and broadcast talent, debuting live on Aug. 5. The channel will launch in beta with over 20 hours of programming per week, with plans to expand to more than 50 hours in 2021. Some of the series that are part of the network launch include “VENN Arcade Live,” “Dare Package,” “Guest House,” “The SushiDragon Show” and “Looking for Gains.” More shows will be announced next week.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS Entertainment has combined its specials and alternative programming departments, setting longtime CBS vet Jack Sussman to oversee the merged unit and Mitch Graham to oversee alternative, reporting to Sussman. The move follows the recent departure, several months ago, of senior vice president of alternative Sharon Vuong.

Litton Entertainment has named Angelica Rosas McDaniel as executive vice president of strategy, effective Sept. 1. McDaniel’s responsibilities will involve all aspects of the company’s operations from original productions to syndication and digital strategy. She will also work with content executives at Litton Entertainment’s parent Hearst Television. McDaniel had been serving at CBS overseeing the network’s daytime lineup.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Billy Porter and Kim Petras will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with special guest host Billy Eichner.