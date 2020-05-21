TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Announces ‘Little Voice’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV News Roundup, Apple TV Plus announced the premiere date for “Little Voice,” and Netflix released a trailer for Season 5 of “Queer Eye.”

DATES

Apple TV Plus has announced that its upcoming series “Little Voice” will debut on the streamer on July 10. The series follows a talented performer (Brittany O’Grady) struggling to fulfill her dreams in New York. The series features original music by Sara Bareilles and is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Brett Stephenson serve as executive producers. See a first look at the new series above.

TNT has announced the second season of “The Alienist” will premiere on July 26 at 9 p.m. The new season, titled “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” sees stars Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning returning to play investigators caught up in a murder mystery in the Gilded Age of New York. “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” comes from Paramount Television Studios. Anonymous Content’s Rosalie Swedlin serves as executive producer, along with Stuart Carolan, David Caffrey, Alyson Feltes, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth and Cary Joji Fukunaga. Watch a new trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for Season 5 of “Queer Eye.” The Fab Five head to Philadelphia to transform some people into their most stylish, confident selves i the new season, which debuts June 5. David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric serve as executive producers for Scout Productions; David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment; Jennifer Lane serves as showrunner. Watch the trailer below.

Epix has released a trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Helter Skelter.” The six-part series captures the inner-workings of the Manson family through new interviews with former members, journalists first on the scene and archival footage and newly-unearthed images. The series debuts on June 14. Executive producers include Greg Berlanti and Sara Schechter for Berlanti Productions, and Eli Frankel for Rogue Atlas Productions. Watch the trailer below.

DEALS

Jesse Collins Entertainment has signed a multi-year agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. Under the agreement, JCE may provide production services for the ViacomCBS cable networks segment — including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1. ViacomCBS also has a first look at JCE’s film development projects.

PODCASTS

Leah Van Dale has announced her new podcast “Bare with Us,” Variety has learned exclusively. The show will be hosted by Van Dale and her boyfriend and broadcaster Matt Polinsky. The couple will discuss their own relationship and how they are weathering self-isolation. The series will premiere on June 11, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.