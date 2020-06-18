TV News Roundup: Amazon Announces ‘Absentia’ Season 3 Premiere Date

In today’s TV News Roundup, Amazon announced the premiere date for Season 3 of “Absentia,” and Netflix released a trailer for George Lopez’s upcoming stand-up special.

DATES

Amazon has announced that Season 3 of “Absentia” will premiere on Prime Video on July 17. New episodes will follow Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) as the final days of her FBI suspension are upended by a new international criminal case. “Absentia” is produced by Bizu Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television’s Gemstone Studios. Watch a trailer for the new season below.

ABC has announced its new comedy series “United We Fall” will premiere with back-to-back episodes on July 15 at 8 p.m. The series follows parents of two young kids trying to live as a functional family. The series comes from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Julius “Goldy” Sharpe, Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn serve as executive producers.

TNT has moved the premiere date for “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” to July 19, with two episodes set to air back-to-back starting at 9 p.m. Two new episodes will air each subsequent Sunday through Aug. 9. The continuation of “The Alienist” reunites Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning as investigators of a New York’s criminal underbelly during the Gilded Age. The series comes from Paramount Television Studios, with Anonymous Content’s Rosalie Swedlin, showrunner Stuart Carolan, director David Caffrey, writer Alyson Feltes, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth and Cary Joji Fukunaga serving as executive producers.

Lifetime has announced a three-night movie event for the weekend of July 10-12. The network will premiere the Obsession “Thrillogy,” which tells the disturbing stories of Madison Turner (Celeste Desjardins) and her roommate Blake Collins (Travis Nelson) as they enter a deceitful and dangerous relationship. Each movie will premiere at 8 p.m. on each consecutive night. The Obsession “Thrillogy” movies are executive produced by Pierre David, Tom Berry, Sebastian Battro and Christine Conradt of Reel One Entertainment.

Bravo has announced that Season 5 of “The Real Housewives of Pontomac” will premiere on Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett will return this season, alongside new housewife Wendy Osefo.

Quibi announced its upcoming whodunnit comedy series “Mapleworth Murders” will premiere on Aug. 10. The series follows a murder-mystery writer (Paula Pell) solving homicides in her small town.The series comes from Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. Pell, John Lutz, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max has released a trailer for its upcoming animated series “Close Enough.” The comedy follows a married couple, their daughter and two divorced best friends living together in Los Angeles. “Close Enough” will premiere on the streamer on July 9. The show is created by JG Quintel and produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has released a trailer for George Lopez’s new hour-long stand-up special. “George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half” features the comedian discussion race, politics and lessons he’s learned from the Latino community. The special will premiere on the streamer on June 30. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

HBO Sports, NFL Films, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers will team for an all-access look at the NFL in a five-episode season of “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles.” The series will debut on Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. with new episodes debuting each subsequent Tuesday until the season finale on Sept. 8. The series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, marking his fourteenth season with “Hard Knocks.”

Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor Bret Baier will present an interview with former National Security Adviser John Bolton on June 23 at 6 p.m. Bolton will discuss his new memoir “The Room Where It Happened” and the Trump administration.

The Association of Volleyball Professionals has launched an event series to replace its suspended 2020 season. The AVP Champions Cup Series will begin on July 18 and be held across three subsequent weekends. Amazon Prime Video will provide comprehensive live coverage and stream matches throughout the series. NBC will present an early round men’s match on July 18 at 2 p.m. PT and the women’s final on July 19 at 1:30 p.m. PT. NBCSN will present one finals match, which will also be simulcast on Amazon PrimeHrd Video.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Katy Murphy Davis and Matt Strauss have been named as executive producers and showrunners of the talk show “Nick Cannon.” The announcement was made by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. Most recently, Davis had served as co-executive producer of the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.” Strauss joins the show from Endeavor Content, where he launched and developed multiple projects.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Don Cheadle, Rev. Al Sharpton and Luke Bryan will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”; Pharrell Williams will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; Sherrilyn Ifill and Mike Birbiglia will appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”; Wanda Sykes and Judd Apatow will appear on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” along with a performance by Leon Bridges featuring Terrace Martin.

SPECIALS

MTV has announced the virtual reunion of “Teen Wolf” will premiere on June 26 at 12 p.m. Josh Horowitz will host the event, which will air on the MTV YouTube channel and benefit the First Responders First Charity. Series creator Jeff Davis will be joined by cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelley Hennig, Dylan O’Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Khylin Rhambo, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry for the virtual reunion.

Netflix has announced a special ninth episode of its medical docuseries “Lenox Hill,” which will follow the doctors featured on the show working during the coronavirus pandemic. The episode, titled “Pandemic,” will premiere on the streamer on June 24.

PARTNERSHIPS

Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, has announced it will launch Work Friends, an animation label. The label will launch with HBO Max’s series order of “10-Year-Old Tom,” with a larger development slate also in the works.