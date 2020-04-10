Which TV Shows Have Been Renewed, Which Have Been Canceled and Which Are We Waiting to Hear About?

Since mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic has upended every aspect of life in the United States, causing stay-at-home mandates in most states in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As a consequence, the entertainment industry — a multi-billion-dollar global business — has come to a grinding halt, with every television show and movie indefinitely shut down, putting most of the tens of thousands of people employed by those productions out of work. The shutterings hit the broadcast networks — Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC, and The CW — toward the end of the traditional TV season, so some shows had already completed production before the summer hiatus. Others — such as ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” which had shot 21 episodes of its 25-episode order — simply had to adjust accordingly, concluding its season early on April 9.

The bigger concern for the networks is what to do with their fall 2020 schedules, which under normal circumstances would have been unveiled to advertisers, the press and the public during the broadcasters’ flashy upfront presentations in mid-May. As the scope of the coronavirus emergency became clear, the networks all announced in mid-March that they would stream their upfronts instead of doing them at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Rockefeller Center and Lincoln Center.

Now, according to a report in AdWeek, the entire upfronts process is in flux, with NBCUniversal delaying their presentation, and ad buyers expressing doubt that their clients will be ready to spend money. After all, pilot season, when the networks typically produce shows that will vie for places on the fall and midseason schedule, simply did not happen this year, and no one knows when it will be safe to begin filming again. On top of everything else, a global recession looms.

So everything is guesswork right now, with the most likely scenario being that the networks’ 2019/20 shows will mostly be renewed, even marginal performers — and their most promising pilots on paper will receive straight-to-series orders. That plan, however, is predicated on the so-far unsubstantiated notion that the pandemic will have abated by July, and some semblance of normal life will be able to resume.

Truly, who knows?

What is certain is in the coming months, the broadcast networks will renew some shows, and cancel others. And Variety will continuously update this post as those decisions are made.

NBC

Renewed

“America’s Got Talent” (summer premiere, maybe), “American Ninja Warrior” (summer premiere, maybe), “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Chicago Fire” (for three more seasons!), “Chicago Med” (for three more seasons!), “Chicago P.D.” (for three more seasons!), “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “Law & Order: SVU” (for three more seasons!), “Making It,” “New Amsterdam” (for three more seasons!), “Songland” (summer premiere), “Superstore,” “This Is Us” (for two more seasons!), “The Wall”

Canceled

“The InBetween,” “Sunnyside”

Awaiting news

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” “Bluff City Law,” “Council of Dads,” “Good Girls,” “Indebted,” “ Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “ Little Big Shots,” “Manifest,” “Perfect Harmony,” “The Voice,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Hasn’t premiered/returned yet

“The Titan Games” (premiere date TBA), “World of Dance” (premiere date TBA)

Moving to Peacock

“A.P. Bio”

Ending

“Blindspot,” “The Good Place,” “Will & Grace”

ABC

Renewed

“The $100,000 Pyramid,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Bachelorette” (summer premiere, currently on hold), “Bachelor in Paradise” (summer premiere, currently on hold), “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Holey Moley,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (final season premieres in summer), “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck,” “Station 19,” “To Tell the Truth”

Canceled

“Grand Hotel,” “Reef Break”

Awaiting news

“A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Black-ish,” “Bless This Mess,” “The Conners,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “Emergence,” “Family Food Fight,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” “Mixed-ish,” “The Rookie,” “Schooled,” “Shark Tank,” “Single Parents,” “Stumptown”

Hasn’t premiered yet

“The Baker and the Beauty” (April 13), “United We Fall” (premiere date TBA)

Ending

“Fresh Off the Boat,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Modern Family”

CBS

Renewed

“Big Brother” (summer premiere, maybe), “Blood & Treasure” (summer premiere), “Evil,” “Love Island” (summer premiere, maybe), “Mom,” “Young Sheldon”

Canceled

Nothing yet!

Awaiting news

“All Rise,” “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Broke,” “Bull,” “Carol’s Second Act,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “God Friended Me,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Man With a Plan,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team,” “Survivor,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Tommy,” “The Unicorn,” “Undercover Boss”

Hasn’t premiered/returned yet

“The Amazing Race” (premiere date TBA)

Ending

“Criminal Minds,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Madam Secretary”

Fox

Renewed

“Beat Shazam,” “Bless the Harts,” “Duncanville,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Simpsons,” “So You Think You Can Dance” (scheduled for a summer premiere, but who knows)

Canceled

“Almost Family,” “BH90210,” “Deputy,”

Awaiting news

“9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bob’s Burgers, “Family Guy,” “Flirty Dancing,” “Last Man Standing,” “LEGO Masters,” “MasterChef,” “The Masked Singer,” “Outmatched,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident”

Hasn’t premiered/returned yet

“Filthy Rich” (premiere date TBA), “The Great North” (premiere date TBA), “Mental Samurai” (had to shut down production, so premiere date TBA), “NeXt” (premiere date TBA), “Ultimate Tag” (premiere date TBA)

Moved to Hulu

“The Orville”

Ending

“Empire”

The CW

Renewed

“All American,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth” (summer premiere), “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “The Outpost” (summer premiere), “Pandora” (summer premiere), “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Supergirl”

Canceled

Nothing yet!

Awaiting news

“Katy Keene,” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Ending

“The 100,” “Arrow,” “Supernatural”