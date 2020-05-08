TV Premiere Dates of 2020: The Complete Schedule

Since Hollywood shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, several show premieres have been rescheduled, and with hundreds of series set to air this year, there is a ton to keep track of. So, for your convenience, Variety has compiled a list of season finales and premiere dates for television shows returning, newly premiering, and/or to be announced for the coming year.
The extensive list below contains premiere dates on broadcast, cable and premium channels, as well as streaming. Take a look to find out when specials such as Jerry Seinfeld’s “23 Hours to Kill” will premiere on Netflix and when shows including “Homecoming” and “Dead to Me” are returning for a second season.
MAY
May 1
Hollywood: Season 1 (Netflix)
Upload: Season 1 (Amazon)
Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV Plus)
Betty (HBO)
Ghostwriter Season 1, Part 2 (Apple TV Plus)
Into the Night: Season 1 (Netflix)
Reckoning: Season 1 (Netflix)
May 3
Billions: Season 5 (Showtime)
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (Bravo)
Rick and Morty: Season 4 (Adult Swim)
May 4
Creepshow: Season 1 (AMC)
Reno 911!: Season 1(Quibi)
Useless Celebrity History: Season 1 (Quibi)
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Season 1 (Disney Plus)
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix, Special)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 12 (Bravo)
May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 (Netflix)
May 7
Blindspot: Season 5
Tyler Perry’s Bruh: Season 1 (BET Plus)
Celebrity Watch Party (Fox)
May 8
Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix)
Solar Opposites: Season 1 (Hulu)
The Eddy: Season 1 (Netflix)
Robbie: Season 1 (Comedy Central)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)
May 10
Feeding America Comedy Festival(NBC)
I Know This Much Is True: Season 1 (HBO)
JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales: Season 2 (Adult Swim)
May 11
Trial by Media: Season 1(Netflix)
Blackballed: Season 1 (Quibi)
Barkitecture: Season 1 (Quibi)
Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart: Season 1 (Food Network)
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Season 1 (Food Network)
May 12
Hollywood Game Night: Season 7 (NBC)
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)
May 14
The Misery Index: Season 2 (TBS)
May 15
The Great: Season 1 (Hulu)
Masters of Illusion: Season 10 (The CW)
It’s a Dog’s Life: Season 1 (Disney Plus)
The Last Narc: Miniseries (Amazon)
May 17
Hightown: Season 1 (Starz)
Snowpiercer: Season 1 (TNT)
May 18
The Now: Season 1 (BBC Radio 4)
Centerpiece: Season 1 (Quibi)
May 19
Stargirl: Season 1 (The CW)
The Genetic Detective: Season 1 (ABC)
May 20
Game On: Season 1 (CBS)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV)
Jay Leno’s Garage : Season 6 (NBC)
The 100: Season 7 (The CW)
Ultimate Tag: Season 1 (Fox)
May 21
Burden of Truth: Season 3 (The CW)
The Split: Season 2 (Sundance TV)
Penance: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Holey Moley: The Sequel (ABC)
Labor of Love: Season 1 (Fox)
To Tell the Truth: Season 5 (ABC)
May 22
Homecoming: Season 2 (Amazon)
Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix)
May 25
Life-Size Toys: Season 1 (Quibi)
The Titan Games: Season 2 (NBC)
Barkskins: Season 1 (National Geographic)
Grant: Miniseries (History)
May 26
America’s Got Talent: Season 15 (NBC)
World of Dance: Season 4 (NBC)
May 27
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD: Season 7(ABC)
Legendary: Season 1 (HBO Max)
The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo: Season 1 (HBO Max)
Love Life: Season 1 (HBO Max)
American Soul: Season 2 (BET)
May 29
Ramy: Season 2 (Hulu)
Central Park: Season 1 (Apple TV Plus)
Space Force: Season 1 (Netflix)
Somebody Feed Phil: The Third Course (Netflix)
May 31
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 (ABC)
Press Your Luck: Season 2 (ABC)
Quiz: Miniseries (AMC)
Match Game: Season 5 (ABC)
JUNE
June 2
Fuller House: Season 5 (Netflix)
Maxxx: Season 1 (Hulu)
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA)
June 5
Drag Race All Stars: Season 5 (Showtime)
Trackers: Season 1 (Cinemax)
Dear… (Apple TV Plus)
June 6
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It (HBO)
June 7
Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted: Season 2 (Nat Geo)
June 8
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2 (Spectrum)
The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! (ABC)
June 10
Lenox Hill: Season 1 (Netflix)
June 11
The Bold Type: Season 4 (Freeform)
Don’t: Season 1(ABC)
The Great Debate: Season 1 (Syfy)
June 12
Crossing Swords: Season 1 (Hulu)
June 14
Helter Skelter: Docuseries (Epix)
June 15
Hidden: Season 2 (Acorn TV)
June 17
Bulletproof: Series 2 (The CW)
June 19
Love, Victor: Season 1 (Hulu)
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
June 21
Yellowstone: Season 3 (Paramount)
Perry Mason: Season 1 (HBO)
The Chi: Season 3 (Showtime)
NOS4A2: Season 2 (AMC, BBC America)
Espys (ESPN)
June 22
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 7 (The CW)
June 28
Black Monday: Season 2 (Showtime)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: Season 1 (HBO)
JULY
July 3
Hanna: Season 2 (Amazon)
July 5
Outcry: Season 1 (Showtime)
July 8
Tough as Nails: Season 1 (CBS)
July 15
Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, launches wide
AUGUST
Date TBA: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus)
Date TBA: Lovecraft Country (HBO)
SEPTEMBER
Date TBA: Ratched (Netflix)
Sept. 16
ACM Awards (CBS)
Sept. 20
Emmy Awards (ABC)
OCTOBER
Date TBA: The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Oct. 14
CMT Awards (CMT)
NOVEMBER
Nov. 15
People’s Choice Awards (E!)
DECEMBER
Date TBA: Marvel’s WandaVision (Disney Plus)