×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Introducing Variety VIP+
Read Next: Inside Mark Ruffalo’s Transformation Into Twins for ‘I Know This Much Is True’

TV Premiere Dates of 2020: The Complete Schedule

Snowpiercer TNT
Courtesy of TNT

Since Hollywood shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, several show premieres have been rescheduled, and with hundreds of series set to air this year, there is a ton to keep track of. So, for your convenience, Variety has compiled a list of season finales and premiere dates for television shows returning, newly premiering, and/or to be announced for the coming year.

The extensive list below contains premiere dates on broadcast, cable and premium channels, as well as streaming. Take a look to find out when specials such as Jerry Seinfeld’s “23 Hours to Kill” will premiere on Netflix and when shows including “Homecoming” and “Dead to Me” are returning for a second season.

MAY

May 1
Hollywood: Season 1 (Netflix)
Upload: Season 1 (Amazon)
Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV Plus)
Betty (HBO)
Ghostwriter Season 1, Part 2 (Apple TV Plus)
Into the Night: Season 1 (Netflix)
Reckoning: Season 1 (Netflix)

May 3
Billions: Season 5 (Showtime)
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4  (Bravo)
Rick and Morty: Season 4 (Adult Swim)

May 4
Creepshow: Season 1 (AMC)
Reno 911!: Season 1(Quibi)
Useless Celebrity History: Season 1 (Quibi)
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Season 1 (Disney Plus)

May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix, Special)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 12 (Bravo)

May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 (Netflix)

May 7
Blindspot: Season 5
Tyler Perry’s Bruh: Season 1 (BET Plus)
Celebrity Watch Party (Fox)

May 8
Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix)
Solar Opposites: Season 1 (Hulu)
The Eddy: Season 1 (Netflix)
Robbie: Season 1 (Comedy Central)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)

May 10
Feeding America Comedy Festival(NBC)
I Know This Much Is True: Season 1 (HBO)
JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales: Season 2 (Adult Swim)

May 11
Trial by Media: Season 1(Netflix)
Blackballed: Season 1 (Quibi)
Barkitecture: Season 1 (Quibi)
Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart: Season 1 (Food Network)
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Season 1 (Food Network)

May 12
Hollywood Game Night: Season 7 (NBC)
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)

May 14
The Misery Index: Season 2 (TBS)

May 15
The Great: Season 1 (Hulu)
Masters of Illusion: Season 10 (The CW)
It’s a Dog’s Life: Season 1 (Disney Plus)
The Last Narc: Miniseries (Amazon)

May 17
Hightown: Season 1 (Starz)
Snowpiercer: Season 1 (TNT)

May 18
The Now: Season 1 (BBC Radio 4)
Centerpiece: Season 1 (Quibi)

May 19
Stargirl: Season 1 (The CW)
The Genetic Detective: Season 1 (ABC)

May 20
Game On: Season 1 (CBS)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV)
Jay Leno’s Garage : Season 6 (NBC)
The 100: Season 7 (The CW)
Ultimate Tag: Season 1 (Fox)

May 21
Burden of Truth: Season 3 (The CW)
The Split: Season 2 (Sundance TV)
Penance: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Holey Moley: The Sequel (ABC)
Labor of Love: Season 1 (Fox)
To Tell the Truth: Season 5 (ABC)

May 22
Homecoming: Season 2 (Amazon)
Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix)

May 25
Life-Size Toys: Season 1 (Quibi)
The Titan Games: Season 2 (NBC)
Barkskins: Season 1 (National Geographic)
Grant: Miniseries (History)

May 26
America’s Got Talent: Season 15 (NBC)
World of Dance: Season 4 (NBC)

May 27
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD: Season 7(ABC)
Legendary: Season 1 (HBO Max)
The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo: Season 1 (HBO Max)
Love Life: Season 1 (HBO Max)
American Soul: Season 2 (BET)

May 29
Ramy: Season 2 (Hulu)
Central Park: Season 1 (Apple TV Plus)
Space Force: Season 1 (Netflix)
Somebody Feed Phil: The Third Course (Netflix)

May 31
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 (ABC)
Press Your Luck: Season 2 (ABC)
Quiz: Miniseries (AMC)
Match Game: Season 5 (ABC)

JUNE

June 2
Fuller House: Season 5 (Netflix)
Maxxx: Season 1 (Hulu)
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA)

June 5
Drag Race All Stars: Season 5 (Showtime)
Trackers: Season 1 (Cinemax)
Dear… (Apple TV Plus)

June 6
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It (HBO)

June 7
Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted: Season 2 (Nat Geo)

June 8
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2 (Spectrum)
The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! (ABC)

June 10
Lenox Hill: Season 1 (Netflix)

June 11
The Bold Type: Season 4 (Freeform)
Don’t: Season 1(ABC)
The Great Debate: Season 1 (Syfy)

June 12
Crossing Swords: Season 1 (Hulu)

June 14
Helter Skelter: Docuseries (Epix)

June 15
Hidden: Season 2 (Acorn TV)

June 17
Bulletproof: Series 2 (The CW)

June 19
Love, Victor: Season 1 (Hulu)
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

June 21
Yellowstone: Season 3 (Paramount)
Perry Mason: Season 1 (HBO)
The Chi: Season 3 (Showtime)
NOS4A2: Season 2 (AMC, BBC America)
Espys (ESPN)

June 22
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 7 (The CW)

June 28
Black Monday: Season 2 (Showtime)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: Season 1 (HBO)

JULY

July 3
Hanna: Season 2 (Amazon)

July 5
Outcry: Season 1 (Showtime)

July 8
Tough as Nails: Season 1 (CBS)

July 15
Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, launches wide

AUGUST

Date TBA: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus)
Date TBA: Lovecraft Country (HBO)

SEPTEMBER

Date TBA: Ratched (Netflix)

Sept. 16
ACM Awards (CBS)

Sept. 20
Emmy Awards (ABC)

OCTOBER

Date TBA: The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Oct. 14
CMT Awards (CMT)

NOVEMBER

Nov. 15
People’s Choice Awards (E!)

DECEMBER

Date TBA: Marvel’s WandaVision (Disney Plus)

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad