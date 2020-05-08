TV Premiere Dates of 2020: The Complete Schedule

Since Hollywood shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, several show premieres have been rescheduled, and with hundreds of series set to air this year, there is a ton to keep track of. So, for your convenience, Variety has compiled a list of season finales and premiere dates for television shows returning, newly premiering, and/or to be announced for the coming year.

The extensive list below contains premiere dates on broadcast, cable and premium channels, as well as streaming. Take a look to find out when specials such as Jerry Seinfeld’s “23 Hours to Kill” will premiere on Netflix and when shows including “Homecoming” and “Dead to Me” are returning for a second season.

MAY

May 1

Hollywood: Season 1 (Netflix)

Upload: Season 1 (Amazon)

Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Betty (HBO)

Ghostwriter Season 1, Part 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Into the Night: Season 1 (Netflix)

Reckoning: Season 1 (Netflix)

May 3

Billions: Season 5 (Showtime)

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (Bravo)

Rick and Morty: Season 4 (Adult Swim)

May 4

Creepshow: Season 1 (AMC)

Reno 911!: Season 1(Quibi)

Useless Celebrity History: Season 1 (Quibi)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Season 1 (Disney Plus)

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix, Special)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 12 (Bravo)

May 6

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 (Netflix)

May 7

Blindspot: Season 5

Tyler Perry’s Bruh: Season 1 (BET Plus)

Celebrity Watch Party (Fox)

May 8

Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix)

Solar Opposites: Season 1 (Hulu)

The Eddy: Season 1 (Netflix)

Robbie: Season 1 (Comedy Central)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)

May 10

Feeding America Comedy Festival(NBC)

I Know This Much Is True: Season 1 (HBO)

JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales: Season 2 (Adult Swim)

May 11

Trial by Media: Season 1(Netflix)

Blackballed: Season 1 (Quibi)

Barkitecture: Season 1 (Quibi)

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart: Season 1 (Food Network)

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Season 1 (Food Network)

May 12

Hollywood Game Night: Season 7 (NBC)

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)

May 14

The Misery Index: Season 2 (TBS)

May 15

The Great: Season 1 (Hulu)

Masters of Illusion: Season 10 (The CW)

It’s a Dog’s Life: Season 1 (Disney Plus)

The Last Narc: Miniseries (Amazon)

May 17

Hightown: Season 1 (Starz)

Snowpiercer: Season 1 (TNT)

May 18

The Now: Season 1 (BBC Radio 4)

Centerpiece: Season 1 (Quibi)

May 19

Stargirl: Season 1 (The CW)

The Genetic Detective: Season 1 (ABC)

May 20

Game On: Season 1 (CBS)

At Home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

Jay Leno’s Garage : Season 6 (NBC)

The 100: Season 7 (The CW)

Ultimate Tag: Season 1 (Fox)

May 21

Burden of Truth: Season 3 (The CW)

The Split: Season 2 (Sundance TV)

Penance: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Holey Moley: The Sequel (ABC)

Labor of Love: Season 1 (Fox)

To Tell the Truth: Season 5 (ABC)

May 22

Homecoming: Season 2 (Amazon)

Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix)

May 25

Life-Size Toys: Season 1 (Quibi)

The Titan Games: Season 2 (NBC)

Barkskins: Season 1 (National Geographic)

Grant: Miniseries (History)

May 26

America’s Got Talent: Season 15 (NBC)

World of Dance: Season 4 (NBC)

May 27

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD: Season 7(ABC)

Legendary: Season 1 (HBO Max)

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo: Season 1 (HBO Max)

Love Life: Season 1 (HBO Max)

American Soul: Season 2 (BET)

May 29

Ramy: Season 2 (Hulu)

Central Park: Season 1 (Apple TV Plus)

Space Force: Season 1 (Netflix)

Somebody Feed Phil: The Third Course (Netflix)

May 31

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 (ABC)

Quiz: Miniseries (AMC)

Match Game: Season 5 (ABC)

JUNE

June 2

Fuller House: Season 5 (Netflix)

Maxxx: Season 1 (Hulu)

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA)

June 5

Drag Race All Stars: Season 5 (Showtime)

Trackers: Season 1 (Cinemax)

Dear… (Apple TV Plus)

June 6

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It (HBO)

June 7

Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted: Season 2 (Nat Geo)

June 8

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2 (Spectrum)

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! (ABC)

June 10

Lenox Hill: Season 1 (Netflix)

June 11

The Bold Type: Season 4 (Freeform)

Don’t: Season 1(ABC)

The Great Debate: Season 1 (Syfy)

June 12

Crossing Swords: Season 1 (Hulu)

June 14

Helter Skelter: Docuseries (Epix)

June 15

Hidden: Season 2 (Acorn TV)

June 17

Bulletproof: Series 2 (The CW)

June 19

Love, Victor: Season 1 (Hulu)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

June 21

Yellowstone: Season 3 (Paramount)

Perry Mason: Season 1 (HBO)

The Chi: Season 3 (Showtime)

NOS4A2: Season 2 (AMC, BBC America)

Espys (ESPN)

June 22

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 7 (The CW)

June 28

Black Monday: Season 2 (Showtime)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: Season 1 (HBO)

JULY

July 3

Hanna: Season 2 (Amazon)

July 5

Outcry: Season 1 (Showtime)

July 8

Tough as Nails: Season 1 (CBS)

July 15

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, launches wide

AUGUST

Date TBA: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus)

Date TBA: Lovecraft Country (HBO)

SEPTEMBER

Date TBA: Ratched (Netflix)

Sept. 16

ACM Awards (CBS)

Sept. 20

Emmy Awards (ABC)

OCTOBER

Date TBA: The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Oct. 14

CMT Awards (CMT)

NOVEMBER

Nov. 15

People’s Choice Awards (E!)

DECEMBER

Date TBA: Marvel’s WandaVision (Disney Plus)