TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown-Focused Episode Wins Tuesday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us” lost a little ground in the TV ratings on Tuesday night, however, it still managed to lead NBC to a narrow victory on the night.

The acclaimed drama scored a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 6.5 million viewers, down fractionally on last week’s 1.5 rating and 6.7 million viewers. The episode was marked by a disturbing moment for Sterling K. Brown’s Randall Pearson, an incident whose impact he discussed at length with Variety. Earlier in the night, “Ellen’s Game of Games” was even week-to-week at a 1.0 rating, and gained around half a million viewers from last time around to hit 4.7 million. “New Amsterdam” clocked in at a 0.7 and 4.7 million viewers, down in both metrics from a 0.8 and 5 million last episode.

CBS came second on the night thanks to “NCIS,” which hit a six-week viewership high of 11.2 million viewers. The ratings stalwart scored a 1.0 last night, followed by “FBI” which ticked up to a 0.9 and 9.2 million viewers. Freshman drama “FBI: Most Wanted” followed that up with a 0.7 and 6.5 million viewers, roughly even on last week.

Next came Fox with “The Resident” coming in even at a 0.7 and 4 million total viewers. “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” also didn’t budge from last week, scoring a 0.6 rating and 2.1 million pairs of eyeballs.

Almost all of ABC’s Tuesday lineup was even week-to-week, except for “Mixed-ish,” which dipped to a 0.5 rating and 2.4 million viewers, a new low in both metrics. “The Conners” led the night with a 1.0 and 5.4 million viewers, followed by “Bless This Mess” with a 0.6 and 3.3 million. “Black-ish” scored a 0.5 and 2.2 million, with “Emergence” bringing up the rear at a 0.3 and 2 million viewers.

Finally on the CW, “Arrow” did well in its first post-crossover episode, scoring a 0.3 and around 900,000 total viewers. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” followed that up with a 0.2 and around 700,000 viewers.

    

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

