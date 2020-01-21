TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Ticks Up 20%, ABC Wins Monday Rose

“The Bachelor” saw a solid uptick week-to-week in the TV ratings, leading ABC to victory on a competitive Monday night.

The dating show scored a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, roughly a 20% increase on last week’s episode, and 6.2 million total viewers, up almost 1 million viewers from last week. “The Good Doctor” benefited from its healthier lead-in to score a 0.9 rating and 5.4 million total viewers, up from a 0.75 and around 5.1 million last time around.

“America’s Got Talent: Champions” drew the largest audience of the night on NBC with 7 million total viewers, up from 6.5 million. The talent show was the second highest rated program on the night with a 1.1, providing a decent lead-in for “Manifest” which was even at a 0.7 and 3.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on Fox, “9-1-1: Lone Star” settled into its usual 8 p.m. time slot after posting the biggest premiere numbers of the season behind the NFC Championship game on Sunday. The Rob Lowe-fronted drama scored a 0.9 and 5.8 million total viewers, followed by “Prodigal Son” which continued its three-episode run of posting a 0.7 rating and around 3.1 million viewers.

The first half of CBS’ Monday night lineup ticked down week-to-week, with “The Neighborhood” coming in at a 0.8 and 6.8 million viewers, followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola” with a 0.7 and 6.4 million. Both “All Rise” and “Bull” came in about even at a 0.6, with the Simone Missick drama drawing 5.7 million viewers and the Michael Weatherly series scoring 6 million.

Finally on the CW, “All American” and “Black Lightning” both scored a 0.2 rating, with the former drawing 680,000 viewers to the latter’s 550,000.