TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!’ Continues to Score Less Than Great Numbers

After its no so greatest debut ever, “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” came in even with its second episode, as NBC won the night overall.

“The Bachelor” highlights shows scored a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 2.2 million total viewers, down a fraction from the 2.4 million viewers who tuned in for the premiere last week. Its numbers continue to aline more closely with another “Bachelor” spinoff series “Listen to Your Heart,” which averaged a 0.6 rating and 2.8 million viewers throughout its run.

NBC’s unscripted lineup lost a little bit of steam from last week, but still topped the night. “Titan Games” led the way with a 0.7 rating and 3.8 million viewers, down from a 0.8 rating last time around. “The Wall” also ticked down from a 0.7 rating to a 0.6, drawing 3.8 million viewers in the process. “Songland” came in even at a 0.5 rating and 2.5 million viewers.

Over on the CW, the season 2 finale of “Roswell, New Mexico” failed to register much a boost, scoring a 0.1 rating and 658,000 viewers. That’s pretty much exactly on par with the season average. Two replays of “Whose Line is it Anyway” preceded it with a 0.2 and around 1 million viewers each.

CBS aired a lineup of reruns, with “The Neighborhood” tallying the biggest numbers at a 0.4 and 3.9 million viewers. Replays of “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Bull” both scored a 0.3 rating and 3.6 million pairs of eyeballs. An “All Rise” rerun scored a 0.2 and 2.9 million viewers.

Finally on Fox, reruns of “9-1-1” and its “Lone Star” spinoff both scored a 0.3 rating and around 2.3 million viewers each.